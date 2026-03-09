Disclosure of trading in own shares
from March 2 to 6, 2026
Paris – March 9, 2026
Share repurchase program approved by the Shareholders’ Meeting of May 27, 2025.
Transaction Details: Publicis Groupe SA
|Name of the Issuer
|Identity Code of the Issuer
|ISIN
|Intermediary Name
|Identify Code of the Intermediary
|Currency
|Publicis Groupe SA
|2138004KW8BV57III342
|FR0000130577
|BOFA SECURITIES EUROPE SA
|549300FH0WJAPEHTIQ77
|EUR
Total number of shares purchased according to trading venues:
|Name of the Issuer
|Identity code of the financial instrument
|Day of the transaction
|Total number of shares purchased
|Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares (€)
|Gross Consideration
|Venue
|PUBLICIS GROUPE
|FR0000130577
|02/03/2026
|72,361
|74.4466
|5,387,030.42
|XPAR
|PUBLICIS GROUPE
|FR0000130577
|02/03/2026
|-
|-
|-
|CEUX
|PUBLICIS GROUPE
|FR0000130577
|02/03/2026
|-
|-
|-
|AQEU
|PUBLICIS GROUPE
|FR0000130577
|02/03/2026
|-
|-
|-
|TQEX
|PUBLICIS GROUPE
|FR0000130577
|03/03/2026
|72,954
|73.0752
|5,331,128.14
|XPAR
|PUBLICIS GROUPE
|FR0000130577
|03/03/2026
|-
|-
|-
|CEUX
|PUBLICIS GROUPE
|FR0000130577
|03/03/2026
|-
|-
|-
|AQEU
|PUBLICIS GROUPE
|FR0000130577
|03/03/2026
|-
|-
|-
|TQEX
|PUBLICIS GROUPE
|FR0000130577
|04/03/2026
|72,429
|73.6648
|5,335,467.80
|XPAR
|PUBLICIS GROUPE
|FR0000130577
|04/03/2026
|-
|-
|-
|CEUX
|PUBLICIS GROUPE
|FR0000130577
|04/03/2026
|-
|-
|-
|AQEU
|PUBLICIS GROUPE
|FR0000130577
|04/03/2026
|-
|-
|-
|TQEX
|PUBLICIS GROUPE
|FR0000130577
|05/03/2026
|69,822
|75.2423
|5,253,567.87
|XPAR
|PUBLICIS GROUPE
|FR0000130577
|05/03/2026
|-
|-
|-
|CEUX
|PUBLICIS GROUPE
|FR0000130577
|05/03/2026
|-
|-
|-
|AQEU
|PUBLICIS GROUPE
|FR0000130577
|05/03/2026
|-
|-
|-
|TQEX
|PUBLICIS GROUPE
|FR0000130577
|06/03/2026
|67,667
|75.7974
|5,128,982.67
|XPAR
|PUBLICIS GROUPE
|FR0000130577
|06/03/2026
|-
|-
|-
|CEUX
|PUBLICIS GROUPE
|FR0000130577
|06/03/2026
|-
|-
|-
|AQEU
|PUBLICIS GROUPE
|FR0000130577
|06/03/2026
|-
|-
|-
|TQEX
|* Rounded to four decimal places
|Sum:
|355,233
|74.4193
|26,436,191.20
