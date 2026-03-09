Broad Arrow Realizes Most Successful Auction in the History of Amelia Car Week with $111 Million in Total Sales

Amelia Island, Florida, March 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Broad Arrow Auctions, driven by Hagerty (NYSE: HGTY), is thrilled to announce official results for its landmark 2026 Amelia Concours Auction, held March 6-7 at The Ritz-Carlton, Amelia Island as the official auction of the renowned Amelia Concours. The two-day auction saw enthusiastic bidding from start to finish, resulting in over $111 million in total sales with 92 percent of all lots sold (165 of 179 lots). This represents the highest grossing auction in the 31-year history of The Amelia Concours, as well as Broad Arrow’s most successful auction since the company was founded in 2021.

A well-attended preview day and more than 1,000 registered bidders from 23 countries around the world translated to standing-room-only during Broad Arrow’s Friday and Saturday sales. Demand for exceptionally specified modern supercars ruled the Friday auction, with records smashed as the eagerly awaited private collection of unobtanium supercars ignited numerous bidding competitions, resulting in market-leading and world record prices across all five cars. The group was led by the single-owner, Nero D.S. 2003 Ferrari Enzo at a final $15,185,000, becoming the top-seller of the entire auction.

“Our 2026 Amelia Concours Auction was nothing short of outstanding,” says Barney Ruprecht, Vice President of Auctions for Broad Arrow. “The results speak further of a robust collector car market across nearly all categories, with enthusiastic bidding for these passion-driven assets over both sale days. Demand for exceptionally specified modern supercars continues to reign supreme, while high-quality cars with great provenance from all eras secured strong and even record prices. We’re grateful to our consignors, bidders, and guests from around the world, and we look forward to building additional exceptional catalogs as we celebrate the strongest performance in Broad Arrow’s history.”

Top Ten Sales – Broad Arrow Amelia Concours Auction 2026

Lot 182 2003 Ferrari Enzo $15,185,000 Lot 184 2005 Porsche Carrera GT $6,715,000 WORLD RECORD Lot 225 1972 Lamborghini Miura P400 SV $6,605,000 WORLD RECORD Lot 183 1988 Porsche 959 Sport $5,505,000 WORLD RECORD Lot 181 2021 Ferrari Monza SP2 $4,955,000 WORLD RECORD Lot 180 2017 Ferrari F12tdf $4,185,000 WORLD RECORD Lot 134 1990 Ferrari F40 $3,800,000 Lot 251 1967 Ferrari 275 GTB/4 $3,415,000 Lot 179 2015 Porsche 918 Spyder $2,975,000 WORLD RECORD Lot 150 1988 Porsche 959 SC Reimagined by Canepa SOLD AFTER AUCTION

The remainder of Friday’s private collection included the 352-mile, original-owner 2015 Porsche 918 Spyder which opened with immediate interest, selling for a final $2,975,000 to set a new auction world record price for a non-Weissach model. The 2017 Ferrari F12tdf, finished in a stunning Ferrari Tailor Made specification of Azzurro California with Blu Scozia and Bianco Avus stripes over Blu Sterling leather, ignited an instant bidding battle between no less than five bidders in the room. After an extended competition as bidders on the phones joined in, the single-owner car sold for a final price of $4,185,000, a new world record for the model.

The virtually new, 16-mile, single-owner 2021 Ferrari Monza SP2 entered the Ritz-Carlton ballroom as the very first example ever offered at auction in North America, and it left setting a new world record auction price of $4,955,000. Closing out the Private Collection was a 1988 Porsche 959 Sport, one of a mere 29 rare U.S.-market lightweight 959 Sport models. Another sustained competition broke out for the incredible example of Porsche’s first supercar, with multiple bidders in the room and over the phones driving the final price to $5,505,000, a new world record price for a 959 Sport at auction.

Outside the collection, a highly anticipated 2005 Porsche Carrera GT closed out the first night of the auction, with a statement-making opening bid of $5,000,000. Offered without reserve, limitation number 0555 is the singular Paint-to-Sample Gulf Blue over Ascot Brown Carrera GT delivered to the U.S. The low-mileage example of the ultimate analog supercar of the 2000s saw new bidders raise their paddles multiple times as Broad Arrow’s Principal Auctioneer, Lydia Fenet, called “going twice”. The Carrera GT eventually sold for a final $6,715,000. This more than doubles the previous auction record price for the model.

Broad Arrow’s Saturday lineup at the Amelia Concours Auction was led by an incredibly original, time-capsule 1972 Lamborghini Miura P400 SV, which spent more than half a century in the loving care of a single private collector. Estimated to bring $3,500,000 - $4,000,000, bidding on the Miura was enthusiastic, with a long back-and-forth between bidders in the room and on the phone. The well-preserved original supercar sold for a final $6,605,000 to a bidder over the phone, surpassing the previous record for any Miura at auction by more than $1,700,000.

Headlined by no less than 13 new world record auction prices, passionate collectors continued their enthusiastic bidding throughout Broad Arrow’s Amelia Concours Auction, with stand-out prices emerging in nearly every category of car collecting, most notably for additional modern collectibles of the 1990s and 2000s, alongside exceptional pre- and post-War American and European cars offered from the respected private collections of Wellington Morton and Bill & Patti Spurling. All world record prices are listed below.

World Record Auction Prices - Broad Arrow Amelia Concours Auction 2026

Lot 184 - 2005 Porsche Carrera GT - $6,715,000 - World Record Auction Price for the Model

Lot 225 - 1972 Lamborghini Miura P400 SV - $6,605,000 - World Record Auction Price for the Model

Lot 183 – 1988 Porsche 959 Sport - $5,505,000 - World Record Auction Price for the Sport Model

Lot 181 – 2021 Ferrari Monza SP2 - $4,955,000 - World Record Auction Price for the Model

Lot 180 - 2017 Ferrari F12tdf - $4,185,000 - World Record Auction Price for the Model

Lot 179 - 2015 Porsche 918 Spyder - $2,975,000 - World Record Auction Price for the Model

Lot 231 - 1958 Ferrari 250 GT Ellena Coupe - $984,000 - World Record Auction Price for the Model

Lot 213 – 2015 Ferrari 458 Speciale - $912,500 - World Record Auction Price for the Model

Lot 144 – 2017 Dodge Viper VoooDoo II - $593,500 - World Record Auction Price for the Model (5th Gen)

Lot 212 – 2001 RUF RGT - $335,000 - World Record Auction Price for the Model

Lot 258 - 2004 Ferrari 360 Modena - $263,200 - World Record Auction Price for the Model

Lot 270 - 1960 Chevrolet El Camino - $193,200 - World Record Auction Price for the Model (1st Gen)

Lot 176 - 1967 Datsun 2000 Sports - $106,400 - World Record Auction Price for the Model

Complete results from Broad Arrow’s 2026 Amelia Concours Auction are available at broadarrowauctions.com. Next on Broad Arrow’s live auction calendar, the company is delighted to return for 2026 edition of Air|Water, marking its third year as the event’s official auction partner. Set for April 25 at the Orange County Fairgrounds, the exclusive auction will feature more than 60 desirable Porsches and a selection of coveted memorabilia pieces. The global auction house is also inviting consignments for its second annual Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este Auction as the official auction partner of the revered concours. Set for May 16-17 at Villa Erba, exciting early consignments are already in place for this 70-car sale.

Additional information on upcoming auctions is available at broadarrowauctions.com. Members of the media with any questions are invited to reach out to the Broad Arrow Press Team at press@broadarrowauctions.com.

NOTE: All prices are listed in USD and include buyer’s premium, which is equal to the sum of twelve percent (12%) of the first $250,000 of the Hammer Price and ten percent (10%) of the amount by which the Hammer Price exceeds $250,000 for all motor car lots. For non-motor car lots, Buyer’s Premium is equal to twenty-five (25) percent of the Hammer Price. Results include select transactions that occurred immediately following the close of the auction.

Editor’s Notes

Photo Credit: All images by Nick Zabrecky/Courtesy of Broad Arrow Auctions.

About Broad Arrow Auctions

Broad Arrow Auctions, driven by Hagerty (NYSE: HGTY), is a leading global collector car auction house founded in 2021 by industry veterans. As the fastest-growing auction house in its segment, Broad Arrow connects exceptional collector cars with enthusiasts worldwide through flagship events including The Broad Arrow Quail Auction (the official auction of The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering), The Amelia Concours Auction (the official auction of The Amelia Concours), The Porsche Auction in collaboration with Air | Water by Luftgekühlt, the Las Vegas Auction in partnership with Concours at Wynn Las Vegas, as well as international auctions held in partnership with Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este, Zoute Grand Prix, and Auto Zürich.

Learn more at broadarrowauctions.com and follow us on Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn, and X.

About Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE: HGTY)

Hagerty is a company built by drivers for drivers, protecting 2.7 million vehicles in the United States, Canada and the UK. We make it easier and more enjoyable for enthusiasts to drive and celebrate the machines they love through innovative insurance products, live and digital auctions, engaging media and events, as well as the Hagerty Drivers Club, the world’s largest community of car lovers.

For more information, please visit www.hagerty.com or www.newsroom.hagerty.com.

Forward-Looking Statements - This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the federal securities laws. All statements provided, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements, including those regarding Hagerty’s future operating results and financial position, Hagerty’s business strategy and plans, products, services, and technology implementations, market conditions, growth and trends, expansion plans and opportunities, and Hagerty’s objectives for future operations. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “envision,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “predict,” “project,” “target,” “potential,” “will,” “would,” “could,” “should,” “continue,” “ongoing,” “contemplate,” and similar expressions, and the negative of these expressions, are intended to identify forward-looking statements.

Hagerty has based these forward-looking statements largely on current expectations about future events, which may not materialize. Actual results could differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements. These factors include, among other things, Hagerty’s ability to: (i) compete effectively within our industry and attract and retain our insurance policyholders and paid Hagerty Drivers Club (“HDC”) subscribers; (ii) maintain key strategic relationships with our insurance distribution and underwriting carrier partners; (iii) prevent, monitor, and detect fraudulent activity; (iv) manage risks associated with disruptions, interruptions, outages or other issues with our technology platforms or our use of third-party services; (v) accelerate the adoption of our membership and marketplace products and services, as well as any new insurance programs and products we offer; (vi) manage the cyclical nature of the insurance business, including through any periods of recession, economic downturn or inflation; (vii) address unexpected increases in the frequency or severity of claims, and (viii) comply with the numerous laws and regulations applicable to our business, including state, federal and foreign laws relating to insurance and rate increases, privacy, the internet, and accounting matters.

The forward-looking statements herein represent the judgment of Hagerty as of the date of this release and Hagerty disclaims any intent or obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise. This press release should be read in conjunction with the information included in Hagerty’s other press releases, reports and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Understanding the information contained in these filings is important in order to fully understand Hagerty’s reported financial results and its business outlook for future periods.

Attachments