Flow Shares Ecosystem Update; Announces Joint Resolution with Binance

Vancouver, BC, March 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flow, the premier consumer L1 network powering consumer applications, has announced that Flow Foundation and Binance have confirmed the full resolution of the December 27 security incident on the Flow network.

Binance and Flow Foundation have executed a coordinated response and taken steps to fully resolve the matter, ensuring complete user protection, confirming that all issues related to the security incident have been resolved.

With this resolution, the listing status of $FLOW on Binance has returned to normal. Both teams remain dedicated to building a secure, resilient, and trustworthy crypto ecosystem for their communities.

To read the full statement from Binance, visit their blog: https://www.binance.com/en/blog/community/8922212767030433435

FULL STATEMENT:

Resolution of December 2025 Security Incident on Flow Network

At Binance, as at the Flow Foundation, protecting our users and the broader crypto community remains the highest priority.

We are pleased to share that deposits and withdrawals of FLOW tokens have been fully restored on Binance, and normal operations on the Flow network continue uninterrupted. With this resolution, the listing status of FLOW on Binance has returned to normal.

This follows from the security incident on December 27, 2025, where an external attacker exploited a vulnerability in the Flow network to counterfeit tokens. Binance and Flow Foundation have executed a coordinated response and taken steps to fully resolve the matter, ensuring complete user protection. We can confirm that all issues related to the security incident have been resolved.

This resolution reaffirms our commitment to user protection, transparency, and collaboration. We appreciate the trust and support from our communities. Together, we remain dedicated to building a secure, resilient, and trustworthy crypto ecosystem.

For any questions, please reach out to our respective support teams.

Binance and Flow Foundation teams.

