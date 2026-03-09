Levi & Korsinsky, LLP: Chronology of Events in the Inovio Pharmaceuticals Securities Class Action

NEW YORK, March 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP encourages investors who suffered losses in Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: INO) to contact the firm.

WHO IS AFFECTED: Those who purchased Inovio securities between October 10, 2023 and December 26, 2025 may be entitled to recover damages.

Chronology of Material Events

October 10, 2023 — Class Period Begins

The complaint recounts that Inovio issued a press release announcing FDA feedback that data from its Phase 1/2 trial could support a BLA submission under the accelerated approval program.

January 3, 2024 — BLA Submission Timeline Announced

As detailed in the action, the Company announced plans to submit the BLA in the second half of 2024, allegedly following "productive discussions with the FDA."

August 8, 2024 — Manufacturing Issue Disclosed

The lawsuit chronicles that Inovio revealed a manufacturing issue with the CELLECTRA device component, allegedly causing a delay to mid-2025 for BLA submission.

December 29, 2025 — FDA Review Classification Revealed

The complaint recounts that Inovio announced the FDA accepted its BLA on a standard rather than accelerated review timeline, allegedly indicating insufficient information for accelerated approval eligibility.

Timeline of Alleged Disclosure Failures

"Timely disclosure of material developments is fundamental to fair and efficient markets," stated Joseph E. Levi, Esq. "We encourage shareholders to learn about their rights under the federal securities laws."

