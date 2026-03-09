Levi & Korsinsky, LLP: Institutional Investor Notice --- Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Lead Plaintiff Opportunity

NEW YORK, March 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ: RARE) that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of shareholders who purchased securities between August 3, 2023 and December 26, 2025. The window to apply for lead plaintiff closes on April 6, 2026.

Institutional investors holding positions in Ultragenyx during the Class Period may wish to evaluate lead plaintiff opportunities and portfolio recovery options. The securities action alleges that management made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's Phase III clinical studies for setrusumab in osteogenesis imperfecta.

Fiduciaries have obligations to monitor investments and evaluate recovery opportunities. As claimed, the alleged misrepresentations may have caused significant portfolio losses for institutional holders who relied on management's repeated confidence statements about clinical trial outcomes.

Case Summary

The securities action, filed in the United States District Court, Northern District of California, alleges violations of Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act. As claimed, the Company and certain officers made false and misleading statements about the Phase III Orbit and Cosmic clinical studies, causing investors to purchase shares at artificially inflated prices.

"Institutional investors play a critical role in securities class actions, and our firm has extensive experience representing pension funds and asset managers," said Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

