Aquestive Therapeutics Announces Grant of Inducement Award Pursuant to Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

WARREN, N.J., March 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQST) (“Aquestive” or the “Company”), a pharmaceutical company advancing medicines to bring meaningful improvement to patients' lives through innovative science and delivery technologies, today announced an inducement grant for Matthew Greenhawt, MD, MBA, MSc, Chief Medical Officer of Aquestive Therapeutics (the “Company”), under the Company’s 2022 Equity Inducement Plan. The inducement grant was approved by the Company’s Compensation Committee.

Under the Company’s 2022 Equity Inducement Plan, Dr. Greenhawt will receive an equity award of 75,000 Restricted Stock Units (the “Inducement RSUs”) and an equity award of 50,000 non-qualified common stock options (the “Inducement Options”), each award to be granted on March 9, 2026, which is the second full trading date following the date of the Company’s public release of annual financial results on March 5, 2026. The Inducement RSUs and the Inducement Options will vest 25% after each of the first and second anniversaries of the grant date, and 50% on the third anniversary of the grant date, subject to continued employment through the applicable grant date. The Inducement Options will have a term of ten years and an exercise price per share equal to the closing price of Aquestive’s common stock, par value $0.001 per share, on the Nasdaq Global Market on March 9, 2026, the scheduled grant date of the award. The Inducement RSUs and the Inducement Options are being granted in reliance on the employment inducement exemption provided under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4), and these awards were approved by the independent Compensation Committee of the Board of Directors of the Company as a material inducement for Dr. Greenhawt’s acceptance of employment with Aquestive. The Inducement RSUs and the Inducement Options were granted outside of the Company’s 2018 Equity Incentive Plan.

About Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc.

Aquestive is a pharmaceutical company advancing medicines to bring meaningful improvement to patients' lives through innovative science and delivery technologies. The worldwide leader in delivering trusted, quality medications on oral film, Aquestive operates as both a developer of its own proprietary products and a Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) for licensees, with its headquarters in New Jersey and U.S.-based manufacturing facilities in Indiana. The Company is the exclusive manufacturer of four commercialized products marketed by its licensees across six continents using proprietary, best-in-class technologies like PharmFilm®. Aquestive's AdrenaVerse™ platform contains a library of more than 20 epinephrine prodrugs enabling the pursuit of various potential allergy and dermatological indications. The Company is advancing Anaphylm™ (dibutepinephrine) sublingual film for the treatment of severe allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis, and AQST-108 (epinephrine prodrug) topical gel for various potential dermatological conditions, including alopecia areata. For more information, visit Aquestive.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Forward Looking Statement

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “believe,” “anticipate,” “plan,” “expect,” “estimate,” “intend,” “may,” “will,” or the negative of those terms, and similar expressions, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the advancement and related timing of our product candidates, including Anaphylm™ (dibutepinephrine) sublingual film and AQST-108 (epinephrine prodrug) topical gel, through clinical development and approval by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the respective targeted indications. These forward-looking statements are based on the Company’s current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks associated with the Company’s development work, including any delays or changes to the timing, cost and success of its product development activities and clinical trials, including relating to Anaphylm and AQST-108, and other risks and uncertainties affecting the Company described in the “Risk Factors” section and in other sections included in its Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Given those uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. All subsequent forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or any person acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements or outlook or guidance after the date of this press release whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable law.

