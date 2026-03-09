SuRo Capital Corp. Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results

Net Asset Value of $8.09 Per Share as of December 31, 2025

NEW YORK, March 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SuRo Capital Corp. (“SuRo Capital”, the “Company”, “we”, “us”, and “our”) (Nasdaq: SSSS) today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2025. Net assets totaled approximately $205.3 million, or $8.09 per share, at December 31, 2025, as compared to $9.23 per share, at September 30, 2025 and $6.68 per share at December 31, 2024.

“2025 was a year of strong performance across our portfolio, underscoring the continued execution and value creation at several of our largest investments. That momentum has continued into 2026, with a number of our portfolio companies having completed, or in the process of completing, significant financings,” said Mark Klein, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of SuRo Capital.

“Based on indications available today, and assuming each of the financings closes and the remainder of our portfolio remains at its December 31, 2025 valuation, we believe these financings could contribute approximately $5.00 to $6.50 per share to our current net asset value. As these developments arose in 2026, they are not reflected in our December 31, 2025 net asset value.”

Mr. Klein continued, “We also remain active in deploying capital into high-conviction opportunities aligned with our core investment themes, including our recent investment in TensorWave, which further expands our exposure to AI infrastructure.”

“As we look ahead, we are encouraged by the continued progress across our portfolio. We believe our strategy of investing in category-defining companies, including those building technologies that are transforming how businesses operate, positions SuRo Capital to create substantial long-term value for shareholders. We remain focused on disciplined execution, including realizing gains and returning capital as liquidity opportunities arise,” Mr. Klein concluded.

Investment Portfolio as of December 31, 2025

At December 31, 2025, SuRo Capital held positions in 35 portfolio companies – 32 privately held and 3 publicly held, some of which may be subject to certain restrictions and/or lock-up provisions – with an aggregate fair value of approximately $225.5 million. The Company’s top five portfolio company investments accounted for approximately 54% of the total portfolio at fair value as of December 31, 2025.

Top Five Investments as of December 31, 2025

Portfolio Company($ in millions) Cost Basis Fair Value % of Total Portfolio ARK Type One Deep Ventures Fund LLC(1) $ 17.7 $ 42.2 18.7 % Whoop, Inc. 11.0 28.4 12.6 Blink Health, Inc. 15.0 21.0 9.3 Canva, Inc. 10.1 15.4 6.8 Learneo, Inc. 15.0 15.4 6.8 Total(2)

$ 68.8 $ 122.4 54.3 %



ARK Type One Deep Ventures Fund LLC is an investment fund for which the Class A Interest is solely invested in the Series A-2 Preferred Shares of OpenAI Global, LLC. SuRo Capital is invested in the Series A-2 Preferred Shares of OpenAI Global, LLC through its investment in the Class A Interest of ARK Type One Deep Ventures Fund LLC. Total may not sum due to rounding.





Fourth Quarter 2025 Investment Portfolio Activity

During the three months ended December 31, 2025, SuRo Capital exited and/or received proceeds from the following investments:

Portfolio Company Transaction

Date Quantity /

Initial Capital Average Net Share Price(1) Net

Proceeds Realized

Gain/(Loss) CW Opportunity 2 LP(2) Various 15.3% -- $9.0 million $6.7 million Forge Global, Inc.(3) 11/6/2025 70,530 $43.64 $3.1 million $1.1 million Rebric, Inc. (d/b/a Compliable) 10/16/2025 -- -- $-

$(1.0 million) True Global Ventures 4 Plus Pte Ltd 10/31/2025 6.8% -- $0.1 million $-



The average net share price is the net share price realized after deducting all commissions and fees on the sale(s), if applicable. SuRo Capital retains approximately 68.1% of its investment in CW Opportunity 2 LP as of December 31, 2025. As of November 6, 2025, SuRo Capital had sold its remaining Forge Global, Inc. public common shares.





Subsequent to year-end through March 9, 2026, SuRo Capital made the following investment:

Portfolio Company Investment Transaction Date Amount(1) Magnetar Opportunity 2025-4 LP(2) Class A Interest 1/2/2026 $5.0 million

Amount invested does not include capitalized costs or prepaid expenses, if applicable. Magnetar Opportunity 2025-4 LP is a special purpose vehicle invested in TensorWave, Inc. On December 31, 2025, SuRo Capital committed up to $20.0 million to Magnetar Opportunity 2025-4 LP. As of March 9, 2026, $5.0 million of the $20.0 million capital commitment to Magnetar Opportunity 2025-4 LP had been funded. The remaining commitment of up to $15.0 million is subject to the satisfaction of certain conditions.





Subsequent to year-end through March 9, 2026, SuRo Capital exited and/or received proceeds from the following investments:

Portfolio Company Transaction

Date Quantity/

Initial Capital Average Net Share Price(1) Net

Proceeds Realized

Gain GrabAGun Digital Holdings Inc. - Common Shares(2) Various 106,580 $3.07 $0.3 million $0.2 million True Global Ventures 4 Plus Pte Ltd 3/5/2026 12.3% -- $0.2 million $-



The average net share price is the net share price realized after deducting all commissions and fees on the sale(s), if applicable. As of March 9, 2026, SuRo Capital holds 933,420 shares of GrabAGun Digital Holdings, Inc.





On February 26, 2026, SuRo Capital’s Whoop, Inc. SAFE Note converted into shares of Series G-2 Preferred Stock.

Fourth Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Quarter Ended

December 31, 2025



Quarter Ended

December 31, 2024

$ in millions per share(1) $ in millions per share(1)

Net investment loss $(5.7) $(0.22) $(3.9) $(0.16)

Net realized gain on investments 6.8 0.27 9.1 0.39

Realized loss on partial repurchase of 6.00% Notes due 2026 (<0.1) (<0.01) (<0.1) (<0.01) Net change in unrealized depreciation of investments (21.3) (0.84) (5.2) (0.22)

Net increase/(decrease) in net assets resulting from operations– basic(2) (20.1) (0.79) <0.1 <0.01 Dividends declared (6.3) (0.25) - -

Issuance of common stock from public offering 0.1 <0.01 - -

Stock-based compensation (0.1) (0.10) 0.1 (0.06)

Increase/(decrease) in net asset value(2) $(26.5) $(1.14) $0.1 $(0.05)



Based on basic weighted-average number of shares outstanding for the relevant period. Total may not sum due to rounding.

Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results

Fiscal Year Ended

December 31, 2025



Fiscal Year Ended

December 31, 2024

$ in millions per share(1) $ in millions per share(1)

Net investment loss $(16.5) $(0.68) $(14.0) $(0.58)

Net realized gain/(loss) on investments 33.2 1.37 (5.0) (0.21)

Realized loss on partial repurchase of 6.00% Notes due 2026 (<0.1) (<0.01) (0.2) (0.01)

Net change in unrealized appreciation/(depreciation) of investments 32.1 1.33 (19.0) (0.79)

Net increase/(decrease) in net assets resulting from operations– basic(2) 48.8 2.01 (38.1) (1.59)

Dividends declared (12.3) (0.50) - -

Issuance of common stock from public offering 10.6 (0.03) - -

Stock-based compensation 0.6 (0.08) 1.7 0.11

Repurchase of common stock(3) - - (9.4) 0.17

Increase/(decrease) in net asset value $47.7 $1.41 $(45.8) $(1.31)



Based on basic weighted-average number of shares outstanding for the relevant period. Total may not sum due to rounding.





Weighted-average common basic shares outstanding were approximately 24.2 million and 23.9 million for the years ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively. As of December 31, 2025, there were 25,377,756 shares of the Company’s common stock outstanding.

SuRo Capital’s liquid assets were approximately $50.1 million as of December 31, 2025, consisting of cash and securities of publicly traded portfolio companies not subject to certain restrictions at year-end.

2025 Dividend Declarations

On July 3, 2025, SuRo Capital’s Board of Directors declared a dividend of $0.25 per share paid on July 31, 2025 to the Company’s common stockholders of record as of the close of business on July 21, 2025. The dividend was paid in cash.

On November 3, 2025, SuRo Capital’s Board of Directors declared a dividend of $0.25 per share paid on December 5, 2025 to the Company’s common stockholders of record as of the close of business on November 21, 2025. The dividend was paid in cash.

Certain Information Regarding the Dividends

The date of declaration and amount of any distributions, including any future distributions, are subject to the sole discretion of SuRo Capital’s Board of Directors.

The aggregate amount of distributions declared and paid by SuRo Capital will be fully taxable to stockholders. The Federal Income Tax classification of SuRo Capital’s 2025 distributions has been determined to be capital gains. SuRo Capital reports the actual tax characteristics of each year’s distributions annually to stockholders and the IRS on Form 1099-DIV subsequent to year-end.

Registered stockholders with questions regarding declared dividends may call Equiniti Trust Company, LLC at 800-937-5449.

Note Repurchase Program

On October 29, 2025, SuRo Capital’s Board of Directors approved an extension of the Company’s discretionary note repurchase program (the “Note Repurchase Program”) which allows the Company to repurchase up to an additional $40.0 million or the remaining aggregate principal amount, of our 6.00% Notes due 2026 through open market purchases, including block purchases, in such manner as will comply with the provisions of the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the "1940 Act") and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act").

During the quarter ended December 31, 2025, we repurchased an additional 153,513 of the 6.00% Notes due 2026 under the Note Repurchase Program. As of December 31, 2025, we had repurchased 1,566,807 of the 6.00% Notes due 2026 under the Note Repurchase Program. As of December 31, 2025, $39.2 million in aggregate principal dollar amount of the 6.00% Notes due 2026 have been repurchased. As of December 31, 2025, the dollar value of the 6.00% Notes due 2026 aggregate principal amount was approximately $35.8 million.

Preliminary Estimates and Guidance

The preliminary financial estimates regarding the Company's estimated accretion to current net asset value provided herein have been prepared by, and are the responsibility of, the management of the Company. This information is preliminary and is thus inherently uncertain and subject to change. Actual results relating to the Company's net asset value for any period subsequent to December 31, 2025, including March 31, 2026, may differ materially.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements included herein, including statements regarding SuRo Capital's beliefs, expectations, intentions, or strategies for the future, may constitute "forward-looking statements". SuRo Capital cautions you that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and that actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected or implied in these statements. All forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including the impact of any market volatility that may be detrimental to our business, our portfolio companies, our industry, and the global economy, that could cause actual results to differ materially from the plans, intentions, and expectations reflected in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. Risk factors, cautionary statements, and other conditions which could cause SuRo Capital's actual results to differ from management's current expectations are contained in SuRo Capital's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. SuRo Capital undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this press release.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities of SuRo Capital. The information contained herein is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be a substitute for financial, legal, or tax advice.

About SuRo Capital Corp.

SuRo Capital Corp. (Nasdaq: SSSS) is a publicly traded investment fund that seeks to invest in high-growth, venture-backed private companies. The fund seeks to create a portfolio of high-growth emerging private companies via a repeatable and disciplined investment approach, as well as to provide investors with access to such companies through its publicly traded common stock. Since inception, SuRo Capital has served as the public's gateway to venture capital, offering unique access to some of the world’s most innovative and sought-after private companies before they become publicly traded. SuRo Capital’s diverse portfolio encompasses high-growth sectors including AI infrastructure, emerging consumer brands, and cutting-edge software solutions for both consumer and enterprise markets, among others. SuRo Capital is headquartered in New York, NY and has an office in San Francisco, CA. Connect with the company on X, LinkedIn, and at www.surocap.com.

SURO CAPITAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF ASSETS AND LIABILITIES December 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 ASSETS Investments at fair value: Non-controlled/non-affiliate investments (cost of $219,216,145 and $234,601,314, respectively) $ 217,304,138 $ 198,511,915 Non-controlled/affiliate investments (cost of $21,609,640 and $20,605,400, respectively) 8,207,367 9,268,827 Controlled investments (cost of $0 and $1,602,940, respectively) — 1,600,000 Total Investments (cost of $240,825,785 and $256,809,654, respectively) 225,511,505 209,380,742 Cash 49,034,154 20,035,640 Restricted cash 38,741 — Escrow proceeds receivable — 45,298 Interest and dividends receivable 118,710 756,022 Deferred financing costs 508,310 526,261 Prepaid expenses and other assets(1) 807,302 855,630 Total Assets 276,018,722 231,599,593 LIABILITIES 6.00% Notes due December 30, 2026(2) 35,642,149 44,198,838 6.50% Convertible Notes due August 14, 2029(3) 34,131,509 29,051,408 Accounts payable and accrued expenses(1) 627,522 768,394 Dividends payable 301,291 8,867 Total Liabilities 70,702,471 74,027,507 Net Assets $ 205,316,251 $ 157,572,086 NET ASSETS Common stock, par value $0.01 per share (100,000,000 authorized; 25,377,756 and 23,601,566 issued and outstanding, respectively) $ 253,778 $ 236,016 Paid-in capital in excess of par 217,470,613 226,579,432 Accumulated net investment loss (3,967,932 ) (4,302,192 ) Accumulated net realized gain/(loss) on investments, net of distributions 6,874,070 (17,409,097 ) Accumulated net unrealized appreciation/(depreciation) of investments (15,314,278 ) (47,532,073 ) Net Assets $ 205,316,251 $ 157,572,086 Net Asset Value Per Share $ 8.09 $ 6.68

This balance includes a right of use asset and corresponding operating lease liability, respectively. As of December 31, 2025, the 6.00% Notes due December 30, 2026 (the "6.00% Notes due 2026") (effective interest rate of 7.08%) had a face value $35,829,825. As of December 31, 2024, the 6.00% Notes due 2026 (effective interest rate of 6.48%) had a face value $44,667,400. As of December 31, 2025, the 6.50% Convertible Notes due August 14, 2029 (the "6.50% Convertible Notes due 2029") (effective interest rate of 7.17%) had a face value $35,000,000. As of December 31, 2024, the 6.50% Convertible Notes due 2029 (effective interest rate of 7.06%) had a face value $30,000,000.

.





SURO CAPITAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS Year Ended December 31, 2025 2024 2023 INVESTMENT INCOME Non-controlled/non-affiliate investments: Interest income(1) $ 1,337,851 $ 1,296,415 $ 795,847 Dividend income 348,447 1,232,239 211,310 Controlled investments: Interest income — 955,628 1,331,258 Dividend income — — 500,000 Interest income from U.S. Treasury bills — 1,189,145 3,758,365 Total Investment Income 1,686,298 4,673,427 6,596,780 OPERATING EXPENSES Compensation expense 8,831,788 9,159,673 9,482,867 Directors’ fees 789,376 682,260 645,548 Interest expense 5,088,054 4,843,570 4,858,049 Professional fees 2,244,818 2,277,765 2,602,894 Income tax expense (190,787 ) 88,692 624,049 Other expenses 1,431,693 1,572,754 1,822,982 Total Operating Expenses 18,194,942 18,624,714 20,036,389 Net Investment Loss (16,508,644 ) (13,951,287 ) (13,439,609 ) Realized Gain/(Loss) on Investments: Non-controlled/non-affiliated investments 33,223,557 8,375,641 (1,185,273 ) Non-controlled/affiliate investments — (6,598,530 ) (10,762,231 ) Controlled investments — (6,797,425 ) — Net Realized Gain/(Loss) on Investments 33,223,557 (5,020,314 ) (11,947,504 ) Realized loss on partial repurchase of 6.00% Notes due December 30, 2026 (21,215 ) (183,668 ) — Change in Unrealized Appreciation/(Depreciation) of Investments: Non-controlled/non-affiliated investments 34,173,155 (30,184,682 ) 10,349,592 Non-controlled/affiliate investments (2,061,458 ) 4,429,928 20,705,035 Controlled investments 2,941 6,785,776 (600,692 ) Net Change in Unrealized Appreciation/(Depreciation) of Investments 32,114,638 (18,968,978 ) 30,453,935 Net Change in Net Assets Resulting from Operations $ 48,808,336 $ (38,124,247 ) $ 5,066,822 Net Change in Net Assets Resulting from Operations per Common Share: Basic $ 2.01 $ (1.60 ) $ 0.19 Diluted(2) $ 1.78 $ (1.60 ) $ 0.19 Weighted-Average Common Shares Outstanding Basic 24,225,991 23,901,805 26,222,667 Diluted(2) 28,789,100 23,901,805 26,222,667

Includes interest income earned on cash. For the year ended December 31, 2024, 3,870,969 potentially dilutive common shares were excluded from the weighted-average common shares outstanding for diluted net decrease in net assets resulting from operations per common share because the effect of these shares would have been anti-dilutive.





SURO CAPITAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS ​ Year Ended December 31, 2025 2024 2023 2022 2021 Per Basic Share Data Net asset value at beginning of year $ 6.68 $ 7.99 $ 7.39 $ 11.72 $ 15.14 Net investment loss(1) (0.68 ) (0.58 ) (0.51 ) (0.49 ) (0.38 ) Net realized gain/(loss) on investments(1) 1.37 (0.21 ) (0.46 ) (0.20 ) 8.46 Realized loss on partial repurchase of 6.00% Notes due December 30, 2026(1) <(0.01 ) (0.01 ) — — — Net change in unrealized appreciation/(depreciation) of investments(1) 1.33 (0.79 ) 1.16 (3.72 ) (2.39 ) Dividends declared (0.50 ) — — (0.11 ) (8.00 ) Issuance of common stock from stock dividend — — — — 0.74 Issuance of common stock from public offering(1) (0.03 ) — — 0.01 0.01 Issuance of common stock from conversion of 4.75% Convertible Notes due 2023(1) — — — — (1.91 ) Repurchase of common stock(1) — 0.17 0.32 0.11 — Stock-based compensation(1) (0.08 ) 0.11 0.09 0.07 0.05 Net asset value at end of year $ 8.09 $ 6.68 $ 7.99 $ 7.39 $ 11.72 Per share market value at end of year $ 9.44 $ 5.88 $ 3.94 $ 3.80 $ 12.95 Total return based on market value(2) 69.05 % 49.24 % 3.68 % (69.45) % 60.05 % Total return based on net asset value(2) 28.59 % (16.40) % 8.12 % (36.01) % 30.25 % Shares outstanding at end of year 25,377,756 23,601,566 25,445,805 28,429,499 31,118,556 Ratios/Supplemental Data: ​ ​ ​ ​ Net assets at end of year $ 205,316,251 $ 157,572,086 $ 203,357,646 $ 210,020,702 $ 364,846,624 Average net assets $ 192,289,541 $ 174,438,302 $ 207,608,591 $ 310,086,061 $ 396,209,139 Ratio of net operating expenses to average net assets(3) 9.46 % 10.68 % 9.70 % 5.87 % 2.88 % Ratio of net investment loss to average net assets(3) (8.59) % (8.00) % (6.51) % (4.76) % (2.51) % Portfolio Turnover Ratio 5.27 % 13.73 % 9.34 % 4.31 % 28.34 %

