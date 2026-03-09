StepStone Group Announces $100 Million Stock Repurchase Program

NEW YORK, March 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StepStone Group Inc. (Nasdaq: STEP) today announced that its Board of Directors authorized a stock repurchase program of up to $100 million of the company’s Class A common stock.

“Our capital‑efficient business model generates significant free cash flow, which underpins our consistent and growing quarterly dividend” said Mike McCabe, Head of Strategy of StepStone Group. “In addition to our normal quarterly dividend, we intend to balance paying a recurring annual supplemental dividend with retaining flexibility to adjust that supplemental payout as we evaluate the most compelling uses of capital. The authorization of a share repurchase program adds another attractive and opportunistic lever to our capital‑allocation framework.”

Under the repurchase program, StepStone may repurchase shares of its Class A common stock from time to time through open market purchases, in privately negotiated transactions, or by other means, including through the use of trading plans intended to qualify under Rule 10b5-1 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the “Exchange Act”), in accordance with applicable securities laws, stock exchange requirements and other restrictions. The timing and amount of any repurchases will be determined at the discretion of the company's management based on business, economic and market conditions, including the availability of capital, other capital allocation alternatives and prevailing stock prices, as well as applicable legal requirements and other considerations. The stock repurchase program may be modified, suspended or discontinued at any time, and does not obligate the company to acquire any amount of stock. There can be no assurances how many shares of common stock the company will repurchase, if any, or at what prices any purchases will be made.

About StepStone Group

StepStone Group Inc. (Nasdaq: STEP) is a global private markets investment firm focused on providing customized investment solutions and advisory and data services to its clients. As of December 31, 2025, StepStone was responsible for approximately $811 billion of total capital, including $220 billion of assets under management. StepStone’s clients include some of the world’s largest public and private defined benefit and defined contribution pension funds, sovereign wealth funds and insurance companies, as well as prominent endowments, foundations, family offices and private wealth clients, which include high-net-worth and mass affluent individuals. StepStone partners with its clients to develop and build private markets portfolios designed to meet their specific objectives across the private equity, infrastructure, private debt and real estate asset classes.

Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements in this release may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Exchange Act and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements in this release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: the stock repurchase program, including the amount of Class A common stock purchased and the method of such repurchases; future payment of dividends, including quarterly dividends and our annual supplemental dividend; and the company’s capital allocation plans. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking. Words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “estimate,” “expect,” “future,” “intend,” “may,” “plan” and “will” and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements reflect management’s current plans, estimates and expectations and are inherently uncertain. The inclusion of any forward-looking information in this release should not be regarded as a representation that the future plans, estimates or expectations contemplated will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are subject to various risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, global and domestic market and business conditions, our successful execution of business and growth strategies, the favorability of the private markets fundraising environment, successful integration of acquired businesses and regulatory factors relevant to our business, as well as assumptions relating to our operations, financial results, financial condition, business prospects, growth strategy and liquidity and the risks and uncertainties described in greater detail under the “Risk Factors” section of our annual report on Form 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on May 23, 2025, and in our subsequent reports filed with the SEC, as such factors may be updated from time to time. We undertake no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

