Bionano to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results and Host a Conference Call Webcast on March 23, 2026

SAN DIEGO, March 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bionano Genomics, Inc. (Nasdaq: BNGO) today announced that it will host a conference call and live webcast on Monday, March 23, 2026, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to report financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2025 and to highlight recent corporate progress.
Conference Call & Webcast Details
|Date:
|Monday, March 23rd, 2026
|Time:
|4:30 p.m. ET
|Participant Link:
|Registration – Click here
|Webcast Link:
|Registration – Click here
Participants may access a live webcast of the call on the Investors page of the Bionano website. A replay of the conference call and webcast will be archived on Bionano’s investor relations website at https://ir.bionano.com/ for at least 30 days.
CONTACTS
Company Contact:
Erik Holmlin, CEO
Bionano Genomics, Inc.
+1 (858) 888-7610
eholmlin@bionano.com
Investor Relations:
Webb Campbell
Gilmartin Group
+1 (415) 520-5817
IR@bionano.com