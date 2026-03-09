Bionano to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results and Host a Conference Call Webcast on March 23, 2026

SAN DIEGO, March 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bionano Genomics, Inc. (Nasdaq: BNGO) today announced that it will host a conference call and live webcast on Monday, March 23, 2026, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to report financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2025 and to highlight recent corporate progress.

Conference Call & Webcast Details



Participants may access a live webcast of the call on the Investors page of the Bionano website. A replay of the conference call and webcast will be archived on Bionano’s investor relations website at https://ir.bionano.com/ for at least 30 days.

CONTACTS

Company Contact:

Erik Holmlin, CEO

Bionano Genomics, Inc.

+1 (858) 888-7610

eholmlin@bionano.com