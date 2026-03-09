Enzon Announces Extension of Exchange Offer Relating to Series C Non-Convertible Redeemable Preferred Stock

CRANFORD, N.J., March 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCQB: ENZN) (“ Enzon ” or the “ Company ”) today announced that it has extended the expiration date for the exchange offer by the Company to each holder of its Series C Non-Convertible Redeemable Preferred Stock, $0.01 par value per share (the “ Series C Preferred Stock ”), to exchange such Series C Preferred Stock for shares of Enzon’s common stock, $0.01 par value per share (the “ Common Stock ”). After giving effect to the extension, the offer expires one minute after 11:59 p.m., Eastern Time, on March 11, 2026, unless the offer is further extended.

Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company, the depositary for the offer, has advised Enzon that, as of 5:00 p.m., Eastern Time, on March 6, 2026, a total of 339 shares of Series C Preferred Stock had been validly tendered and not properly withdrawn, representing less than 1% of the outstanding shares of Series C Preferred Stock (based on 40,000 shares of Series C Preferred Stock outstanding as of March 6, 2026). Holders of Series C Preferred Stock who have previously validly tendered and not withdrawn their shares do not need to re-tender their shares or take any other action in response to this extension.

Except as described in this press release, the terms of the offer remain the same as set forth in the Prospectus/Consent Solicitation/Offer to Exchange filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on January 28, 2026 and declared effective on January 30, 2026 (the “ Prospectus/Consent Solicitation/Offer to Exchange ”), the letter of transmittal, and the notice of guaranteed delivery.

What’s Being Offered

Enzon is offering all holders of outstanding shares of Series C Preferred Stock the chance to exchange their shares for shares of Common Stock. Each share of Series C Preferred Stock can be exchanged for an amount of Common Stock equal to (i) the aggregate liquidation preference of each share of Series C Preferred Stock, divided by (ii) $7.83 after giving effect to the Reverse Stock Split (as defined in the Prospectus/Consent Solicitation/Offer to Exchange).

Key Dates and Information

Deadline to Participate : The offer expires one minute after 11:59 p.m., Eastern Time, on March 11, 2026, unless further extended.

: The offer expires one minute after 11:59 p.m., Eastern Time, on March 11, 2026, unless further extended. Holders of Series C Preferred Stock who elect to participate in the offer can withdraw their tendered shares any time before the deadline.



Offer Details

The offer is described in full in the Prospectus/Consent Solicitation/Offer to Exchange and the Schedule TO (as defined below), filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on January 30, 2026.

Common Stock Symbol: ENZN (quoted on the “OTCQB” tier of the OTC market)



ENZN (quoted on the “OTCQB” tier of the OTC market) Preferred Stock: Not publicly traded; 40,000 shares outstanding as of March 6, 2026





HKL & Co., LLC has been appointed as the Information Agent for the offer, and Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company has been appointed as the Exchange Agent. Requests for documents should be directed to HKL & Co., LLC at +1 (800) 326-5997 (for individuals) or +1 (212) 468-5380 (for banks and brokers) or via the following email address: enzn@hklco.com.

About Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc., together with its subsidiary, is positioned as a public company acquisition vehicle, that has sought to become an acquisition platform.

For Media Inquiries:

Richard L. Feinstein, CEO and CFO

Email: rlfeinsteincpa@enzon.com

Important Additional Information Has Been Filed with the SEC

The offer commenced on January 30, 2026. On January 28, 2026, a registration statement on Form S-4 and preliminary prospectus included therein was filed with the SEC by the Company, which was declared effective on January 30, 2026, and on January 30, 2026 an exchange offer statement on Schedule TO (the “ Schedule TO ”), including an offer to exchange, a letter of transmittal and consent and related documents, was filed with the SEC by the Company. The offer to exchange the outstanding shares of Series C Preferred Stock of the Company will only be made pursuant to the Prospectus/Consent Solicitation/Offer to Exchange and Schedule TO, including related documents filed as a part of the offer. INVESTORS AND SECURITY HOLDERS ARE URGED TO READ THE PROSPECTUS/CONSENT SOLICITATION/OFFER TO EXCHANGE AND SCHEDULE TO FILED OR TO BE FILED WITH THE SEC CAREFULLY, AS THEY MAY BE AMENDED OR SUPPLEMENTED FROM TIME TO TIME, BECAUSE THEY CONTAIN OR WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION THAT INVESTORS AND SECURITY HOLDERS SHOULD CONSIDER BEFORE MAKING ANY DECISION REGARDING THE EXCHANGE OFFER, INCLUDING THE TERMS AND CONDITIONS OF THE EXCHANGE OFFER. Investors and security holders may obtain a free copy of these statements (when available) and other documents filed with the SEC at the website maintained by the SEC at www.sec.gov or by directing such requests to HKL & Co., LLC at +1 (800) 326-5997 (for individuals) or +1 (212) 468-5380 (for banks and brokers) or via the following email address: enzn@hklco.com . Investors and security holders may also obtain, at no charge, the documents filed or furnished to the SEC by the Company under the “Investors” section of the Company’s website at https://investor.enzon.com/.

No Offer or Solicitation

This press release shall not constitute an offer to exchange or the solicitation of an offer to exchange or the solicitation of an offer to purchase any securities, nor shall there be any exchange or sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. The offer is being made only through the Schedule TO and Prospectus/Consent Solicitation/Offer to Exchange, and the complete terms and conditions of the offer are set forth in the Schedule TO and Prospectus/Consent Solicitation/Offer to Exchange.

None of the Company, any of its management or its board of directors, or the Information Agent or the Exchange Agent makes any recommendation as to whether or not holders of shares of Series C Preferred Stock should tender shares of Series Preferred Stock for exchange in the offer.

