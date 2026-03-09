Greenlight Re Announces Financial Results for Fourth Quarter and Year-End December 31, 2025

Improves Q4 Combined Ratio to 92.1%,

Achieves Record Full-Year Underwriting Income.

GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands, March 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ: GLRE) (“Greenlight Re” or the “Company”) today reported its financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2025.

Fourth Quarter 2025 Highlights (all comparisons are to fourth quarter 2024 unless noted otherwise):

Gross premiums written increased 12% to $161.3 million;

Net premiums earned increased 12% to $165.6 million;

Net underwriting income of $13.0 million, compared to an underwriting loss of $18.0 million;

Combined ratio of 92.1%, compared to 112.1%;

Total investment income of $44.8 million, compared to $2.6 million;

Net income of $49.3 million, or $1.44 per diluted ordinary share, compared to a net loss of $27.4 million, or $(0.81) per diluted ordinary share;

Repurchased $2.8 million of shares at an average cost of $14.02 per share; and

Fully diluted book value per share increased 8.1% to $20.43, from $18.90 at September 30, 2025.

Year ended December 31, 2025 Highlights (all comparisons are to the same period in 2024):

Gross premiums written increased 11% to $773.3 million;

Net premiums earned increased 7% to $661.1 million;

Net underwriting income of $35.7 million compared to an underwriting loss of $8.2 million;

Combined ratio of 94.6%, compared to 101.4%;

Total investment income of $60.2 million, compared to $79.6 million;

Net income of $74.8 million, or $2.17 per diluted ordinary share, compared to $42.8 million, or $1.24 per diluted ordinary share;

Repurchased $9.8 million of shares at an average cost of $13.76 per share; and

Fully diluted book value per share increased 13.8% to $20.43, from $17.95 at December 31, 2024.

Greg Richardson, Chief Executive Officer of Greenlight Re, stated, “We are proud of our fourth quarter 2025 underwriting results, which resulted in a combined ratio of 92.1%, allowing us to close the year with a record underwriting income and a combined ratio of 94.6%. Growth in gross premiums written and net premiums earned, coupled with our expanded investment income and our strong combined ratio, resulted in book value growth of 8.1% in the fourth quarter.”

David Einhorn, Chairman of the Board of Directors, said, “Greenlight Re had a solid year, with good results on both sides of the balance sheet; it grew fully-diluted book value per share 13.8%, above its cost of equity. I want to congratulate Greg and the team on the improved performance. The Solasglas investment portfolio gained 7.9% during the fourth quarter, with gains and positive alpha from longs, shorts and macro and returned 7.5% for the year, with most of the gains coming from macro.”

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2025 Earnings Call

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

About Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd.

GREENLIGHT CAPITAL RE, LTD.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars, except per share and share amounts)

December 31,

2025

December 31,

2024

Assets Investments Investment in related party investment fund, at fair value $ 504,555 $ 387,144 Other investments 62,911 73,160 Fixed maturity investments, at fair value 65,609 — Total investments 633,075 460,304 Cash and cash equivalents 111,756 64,685 Restricted cash and cash equivalents 531,976 584,402 Reinsurance balances receivable 664,381 704,483 Reinsurance recoverable on unpaid loss and loss adjustment expenses 81,392 85,790 Deferred acquisition costs 99,954 82,249 Unearned premiums ceded 39,223 29,545 Other assets 8,026 4,765 Total assets $ 2,169,783 $ 2,016,223 Liabilities and equity Liabilities Loss and loss adjustment expense reserves $ 967,960 $ 860,969 Unearned premium reserves 361,704 324,551 Reinsurance balances payable 95,853 105,892 Funds withheld 16,105 21,878 Other liabilities 15,460 6,305 Debt 4,724 60,749 Total liabilities 1,461,806 1,380,344 Commitments and Contingencies (Note 17) Shareholders' equity Preferred share capital (par value $0.10; none issued) — — Ordinary share capital (par value $0.10; issued and outstanding, 33,897,709) (2024: par value $0.10; issued and outstanding, 34,831,324) $ 3,390 $ 3,483 Additional paid-in capital 478,910 481,551 Retained earnings 225,677 150,845 Total shareholders' equity 707,977 635,879 Total liabilities and equity $ 2,169,783 $ 2,016,223





GREENLIGHT CAPITAL RE, LTD.

CONSOLIDATED RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

(expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars, except percentages and per share amounts) Three months ended

December 31 Year ended December 31 2025

2024

2025

2024

(Unaudited) Underwriting results: Gross premiums written $ 161,311 $ 143,756 $ 773,261 $ 698,335 Net premiums written $ 144,803 $ 131,297 $ 691,409 $ 621,265 Net premiums earned $ 165,621 $ 148,136 $ 661,144 $ 619,954 Net loss and LAE incurred: Current year (95,726 ) (100,998 ) (399,200 ) (406,465 ) Prior year (4,310 ) (21,747 ) (12,392 ) (20,804 ) Net loss and LAE incurred (100,036 ) (122,745 ) (411,592 ) (427,269 ) Acquisition costs (44,177 ) (38,549 ) (184,853 ) (176,775 ) Underwriting expenses (8,316 ) (4,634 ) (28,627 ) (22,857 ) Deposit interest expense (54 ) (208 ) (421 ) (1,228 ) Net underwriting income (loss) 13,038 (18,000 ) 35,651 (8,175 ) Investment results: Income from investment in Solasglas 36,194 (8,817 ) 35,711 33,605 Net investment income 8,650 11,374 24,457 45,954 Total investment income 44,844 2,557 60,168 79,559 Corporate and other expenses (6,781 ) (3,043 ) (21,607 ) (16,377 ) Foreign exchange gains (losses) (167 ) (8,851 ) 8,465 (5,606 ) Interest expense (328 ) (1,009 ) (4,366 ) (5,836 ) Income tax expense (1,325 ) 928 (3,479 ) (749 ) Net income $ 49,281 $ (27,418 ) $ 74,832 $ 42,816 Earnings per share Basic $ 1.47 $ (0.81 ) $ 2.21 $ 1.26 Diluted $ 1.44 $ (0.81 ) $ 2.17 $ 1.24 Underwriting ratios: Current year loss ratio 57.8 % 68.1 % 60.4 % 65.6 % Prior year reserve development ratio 2.6 % 14.7 % 1.9 % 3.4 % Loss ratio 60.4 % 82.8 % 62.3 % 69.0 % Acquisition cost ratio 26.7 % 26.0 % 28.0 % 28.5 % Composite ratio 87.1 % 108.8 % 90.2 % 97.5 % Underwriting expense ratio 5.1 % 3.3 % 4.4 % 3.9 % Combined ratio 92.1 % 112.1 % 94.6 % 101.4 %

The following tables present the Company’s results by segment and on a consolidated basis:

GREENLIGHT CAPITAL RE, LTD.

SEGMENT RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited)

(expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars)

Three months ended December 31, 2025

Open Market Innovations Corporate Total

Consolidated Gross premiums written $ 124,193 $ 37,143 $ (25 ) $ 161,311 Net premiums written $ 123,598 $ 21,228 $ (23 ) $ 144,803 Net premiums earned $ 141,410 $ 24,235 $ (24 ) $ 165,621 Net loss and LAE incurred (85,568 ) (14,470 ) 2 (100,036 ) Acquisition costs (36,615 ) (7,879 ) 317 (44,177 ) Other underwriting expenses (6,010 ) (2,306 ) — (8,316 ) Deposit interest expense, net (54 ) — — (54 ) Underwriting income (loss) 13,163 (420 ) 295 13,038 Net investment income (loss) 15,013 327 (6,690 ) 8,650 Corporate and other expenses — (805 ) (5,976 ) (6,781 ) Income (loss) from investment in Solasglas 36,194 36,194 Foreign exchange gains (losses) (167 ) (167 ) Interest expense (328 ) (328 ) Income (loss) before income taxes $ 28,176 $ (898 ) $ 23,328 $ 50,606 Underwriting ratios: Loss ratio 60.5 % 59.7 % NM* 60.4 % Acquisition cost ratio 25.9 % 32.5 % NM* 26.7 % Composite ratio 86.4 % 92.2 % NM* 87.1 % Underwriting expenses ratio 4.3 % 9.5 % NM* 5.1 % Combined ratio 90.7 % 101.7 % NM* 92.1 %

*Not Meaningful

GREENLIGHT CAPITAL RE, LTD.

SEGMENT RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited)

(expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars)

Three months ended December 31, 2024

Open Market Innovations Corporate Total

Consolidated Gross premiums written $ 123,095 $ 20,663 $ (2 ) $ 143,756 Net premiums written $ 113,907 $ 17,390 $ — $ 131,297 Net premiums earned $ 127,870 $ 19,014 $ 1,252 $ 148,136 Net loss and LAE incurred (105,306 ) (12,955 ) (4,484 ) (122,745 ) Acquisition costs (32,539 ) (5,729 ) (281 ) (38,549 ) Other underwriting expenses (4,010 ) (624 ) — (4,634 ) Deposit interest expense, net (208 ) — — (208 ) Underwriting income (loss) (14,193 ) (294 ) (3,513 ) (18,000 ) Net investment income 10,871 266 237 11,374 Corporate and other expenses — (437 ) (2,606 ) (3,043 ) Income from investment in Solasglas (8,817 ) (8,817 ) Foreign exchange gains (losses) (8,851 ) (8,851 ) Other income — — Interest expense (1,009 ) (1,009 ) Income (loss) before income taxes $ (3,322 ) $ (465 ) $ (24,559 ) $ (28,346 ) Underwriting ratios: Loss ratio 82.4 % 68.1 % NM* 82.8 % Acquisition cost ratio 25.4 % 30.1 % NM* 26.0 % Composite ratio 107.8 % 98.2 % NM* 108.8 % Underwriting expenses ratio 3.3 % 3.3 % NM* 3.3 % Combined ratio 111.1 % 101.5 % NM* 112.1 %

*Not Meaningful

GREENLIGHT CAPITAL RE, LTD.

SEGMENT RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

(expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars)

Year ended December 31, 2025

Open Market Innovations Corporate Total

Consolidated Gross premiums written $ 652,229 $ 121,598 $ (566 ) $ 773,261 Net premiums written $ 601,690 $ 90,233 $ (514 ) $ 691,409 Net premiums earned $ 576,032 $ 85,626 $ (514 ) $ 661,144 Net loss and LAE incurred (358,396 ) (51,472 ) (1,724 ) (411,592 ) Acquisition costs (158,465 ) (26,818 ) 430 (184,853 ) Other underwriting expenses (21,114 ) (7,513 ) — (28,627 ) Deposit interest expense, net (421 ) — — (421 ) Underwriting income (loss) 37,636 (177 ) (1,808 ) 35,651 Net investment income (loss) 32,036 (10,064 ) 2,485 24,457 Corporate and other expenses — (2,703 ) (18,904 ) (21,607 ) Income (loss) from investment in Solasglas 35,711 35,711 Foreign exchange gains (losses) 8,465 8,465 Interest expense (4,366 ) (4,366 ) Income (loss) before income taxes $ 69,672 $ (12,944 ) $ 21,583 $ 78,311 Underwriting ratios: Loss ratio 62.2 % 60.1 % NM* 62.3 % Acquisition cost ratio 27.5 % 31.3 % NM* 28.0 % Composite ratio 89.7 % 91.4 % NM* 90.2 % Underwriting expenses ratio 3.7 % 8.8 % NM* 4.4 % Combined ratio 93.4 % 100.2 % NM* 94.6 %

*Not Meaningful

GREENLIGHT CAPITAL RE, LTD.

SEGMENT RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

(expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars)

Year ended December 31, 2024 Open Market Innovations Corporate Total

Consolidated Gross premiums written $ 603,798 $ 94,725 $ (188 ) $ 698,335 Net premiums written $ 541,446 $ 80,016 $ (197 ) $ 621,265 Net premiums earned $ 511,922 $ 86,352 $ 21,680 $ 619,954 Net loss and LAE incurred (341,586 ) (51,939 ) (33,744 ) (427,269 ) Acquisition costs (144,852 ) (27,151 ) (4,772 ) (176,775 ) Other underwriting expenses (19,175 ) (3,682 ) — (22,857 ) Deposit interest expense, net (1,228 ) — — (1,228 ) Underwriting income (loss) 5,081 3,580 (16,836 ) (8,175 ) Net investment income 42,629 702 2,623 45,954 Corporate and other expenses — (2,445 ) (13,932 ) (16,377 ) Income from investment in Solasglas 33,605 33,605 Foreign exchange gains (losses) (5,606 ) (5,606 ) Other income — — Interest expense (5,836 ) (5,836 ) Income (loss) before income taxes $ 47,710 $ 1,837 $ (5,982 ) $ 43,565 Underwriting ratios: Loss ratio 66.7 % 60.1 % 155.6 % 69.0 % Acquisition cost ratio 28.3 % 31.4 % 22.0 % 28.5 % Composite ratio 95.0 % 91.5 % 177.6 % 97.5 % Underwriting expenses ratio 4.0 % 4.3 % — % 3.9 % Combined ratio 99.0 % 95.8 % 177.6 % 101.4 %

GREENLIGHT CAPITAL RE, LTD.

KEY FINANCIAL MEASURES AND NON-GAAP MEASURES

Management uses certain key financial measures, some of which are not prescribed under U.S. GAAP rules and standards (“non-GAAP financial measures”), to evaluate our financial performance, financial position, and the change in shareholder value. Generally, a non-GAAP financial measure, as defined in SEC Regulation G, is a numerical measure of a company’s historical or future financial performance, financial position, or cash flows that either excludes or includes amounts that are not normally excluded or included in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented under U.S. GAAP. We believe that these measures, which may be calculated or defined differently by other companies, provide consistent and comparable metrics of our business performance to help shareholders understand performance trends and facilitate a more thorough understanding of the Company’s business. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be viewed as substitutes for those determined under U.S. GAAP.

We use the following non-GAAP financial measure in this news release.

Fully Diluted Book Value Per Share

Our primary financial goal is to increase fully diluted book value per share over the long term. We use fully diluted book value as a financial measure in our incentive compensation plan.

We believe that long-term growth in fully diluted book value per share is the most relevant measure of our financial performance because it provides management and investors a yardstick to monitor the shareholder value generated. Fully diluted book value per share may also help our investors, shareholders, and other interested parties form a basis of comparison with other companies within the property and casualty reinsurance industry. Fully diluted book value per share should not be viewed as a substitute for the most comparable U.S. GAAP measure, which in our view is the basic book value per share.

We calculate basic book value per share as (a) ending shareholders' equity, divided by (b) the total ordinary shares issued and outstanding, as reported in the consolidated financial statements.

Fully diluted book value per share represents basic book value per share combined with any dilutive impact of in-the-money stock options and all outstanding restricted stock units, or “RSUs”. We believe these adjustments better reflect the ultimate dilution to our shareholders.

The following table presents a reconciliation of the fully diluted book value per share to basic book value per share (the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measure):

December 31,

2025

September 30,

2025

June 30,

2025

March 31,

2025

December 31,

2024

($ in thousands, except per share and share amounts) Numerator for basic and fully diluted book value per share: Total equity as reported under U.S. GAAP $ 707,977 $ 658,889 $ 663,318 $ 666,804 $ 635,879 Denominator for basic and fully diluted book value per share: Ordinary shares issued and outstanding as reported and denominator for basic book value per share 33,897,709 34,099,226 34,198,153 34,557,449 34,831,324 Add: In-the-money stock options(1)and all outstanding RSUs 755,997 757,505 775,124 773,938 590,001 Denominator for fully diluted book value per share 34,653,706 34,856,731 34,973,277 35,331,387 35,421,325 Basic book value per share $ 20.89 $ 19.32 $ 19.40 $ 19.30 $ 18.26 Fully diluted book value per share $ 20.43 $ 18.90 $ 18.97 $ 18.87 $ 17.95

(1) Assuming net exercise by the grantee.