Manasquan Bank’s James S. Vaccaro Appointed President of National Community Depository Institutions Advisory Council (CDIAC)

WALL TOWNSHIP, N.J., March 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Manasquan Bank is proud to announce that its Chair, President, and CEO, James S. Vaccaro, has been appointed President of the National Community Depository Institutions Advisory Council (CDIAC) for the year 2026. The appointment was confirmed by Michelle W. Bowman, Vice Chair for Supervision of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System.

The CDIAC was established in 2010 by the Board of Governors to provide input to the Board on the economy, lending conditions, and other issues of interest to community depository institutions. As President, Mr. Vaccaro will work alongside other members of the Council to ensure the effective representation of the interests of community banks, credit unions, and thrifts at the national level. The National CDIAC is populated by one member from each of the Federal Reserve System’s twelve districts. Mr. Vaccaro also serves as Chair of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York’s CDIAC.

In addition to his leadership at Manasquan Bank, Mr. Vaccaro has been a strong advocate for community-based financial institutions for many years. Since joining the CDIAC in 2023, he has brought extensive experience and a deep commitment to supporting the success and stability of community depository institutions. His appointment as President of the National CDIAC further underscores his dedication to advancing the mission of the Council and promoting the continued growth of the entire community banking sector.

“I am honored to accept the role of President for the CDIAC and look forward to collaborating with fellow Council members and the Federal Reserve Board of Governors to provide thoughtful guidance on critical issues affecting community institutions,” said Mr. Vaccaro. “This is a unique opportunity to serve the industry in a new capacity, and I am excited to continue fostering meaningful dialogue between community banks and policymakers.”

As President, Mr. Vaccaro will play a key role in coordinating and leading Council activities and assisting with the preparation for the national meetings, at which the Council meets with the Federal Reserve Board of Governors.

Manasquan Bank congratulates Mr. Vaccaro on this prestigious appointment and expresses confidence that his leadership and expertise will be instrumental in advancing the goals of the CDIAC and benefiting the broader community banking sector.

About Manasquan Bank:

Manasquan Bank, a mutual community Bank with consolidated assets over $3.4 Billion, is headquartered in Wall Township, NJ. The Bank has been serving New Jersey residents since 1874 and continues to pioneer the future of Banking with both traditional and digital solutions. The Bank offers a full line of personal & business services, and operates fifteen branch locations throughout Middlesex, Monmouth & Ocean Counties. Manasquan Bank proudly supports community-focused, non-profit initiatives through the Manasquan Bank Charitable Foundation. For more information, visit www.manasquan.Bank



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/abbab1a8-ab35-4ff8-aa0f-6a4c0fb96e6a