Diversified Energy Announces Secondary Offering of Common Stock

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., March 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diversified Energy Company (NYSE: DEC; LSE: DEC) (“Diversified” or the “Company”) today announced the launch of an underwritten public offering (the “Secondary Offering”) by certain funds or entities managed by an affiliate of EIG (collectively, the “Selling Stockholder”) of 7,501,585 shares of Diversified’s common stock, par value $0.01 per share (the “common stock”), which represents all remaining holdings of the Selling Stockholder. Diversified has indicated an interest to purchase from the underwriter up to 3,900,000 shares of common stock at a price per share equal to the price per share paid by the underwriter to the Selling Stockholder in the Secondary Offering (the “potential repurchase”).

The shares of common stock may be offered by the underwriter from time to time to purchasers directly or through agents, or through brokers in brokerage transactions on the New York Stock Exchange or to dealers in negotiated transactions or in a combination of such methods of sale, at a fixed price or prices, which may be changed, or at market prices prevailing at the time of sale, at prices related to such prevailing market prices or at negotiated prices.

Diversified is not offering any shares of common stock in the Secondary Offering and will not receive any proceeds from the sale of shares of common stock in the Secondary Offering.

Citigroup is acting as the sole bookrunning manager for the proposed Secondary Offering. The Secondary Offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurances to whether or when the Secondary Offering may be completed, or as to the actual terms of the Secondary Offering.

A shelf registration statement relating to the resale of these securities was filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on March 9, 2026 and became effective upon filing. Copies of the registration statement can be accessed through the SEC's website free of charge at www.sec.gov. The Secondary Offering will be made only by means of a prospectus supplement and an accompanying prospectus in the United States. A preliminary prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus related to the Secondary Offering will be filed with the SEC and will be available free of charge by visiting EDGAR on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. When available, copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus can also be obtained, when available, free of charge from the underwriter for the Secondary Offering: Citigroup, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, at 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, or by phone at 800-831-9146.

This announcement does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy our shares of common stock nor shall there be any sale of securities, and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of that jurisdiction.

Diversified Energy Company +1 973 856 2757 Doug Kris dkris@dgoc.com Senior Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

Diversified is a leading publicly traded energy company focused on acquiring, operating, and optimizing cash generating energy assets.

