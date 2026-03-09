Cronus Capital Announces Start of SMB Investment Strategy Focused on Underserved Small and Mid-Sized Firms





Photo Courtesy of Cronus Capital Management LLC

Cronus Capital Management LLC announced a new small and mid-sized business investment strategy aimed at identifying overlooked companies in regional markets. The program begins in March 2026 and targets growth-stage firms in Philadelphia and New York while pairing capital investment with operational consulting support.

NEW YORK, March 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cronus Capital Management LLC announced the start of a small and mid-sized business investment strategy aimed at companies operating outside traditional venture pipelines. The program begins in March 2026 and concentrates on firms located in Philadelphia and New York.

Cronus Capital stated the strategy will identify companies with stable products or services that struggle to obtain institutional funding. Investment activity will pair capital allocation with advisory work intended to strengthen operations and prepare selected firms for future private or public market transactions.

Braheem Passé, owner of Cronus Capital Management, said the program grew from repeated encounters with firms overlooked during conventional venture screenings. “Many solid businesses fall outside traditional venture pipelines,” Passé said. “Our strategy studies businesses, products, and financial instruments others leave behind, then supports them with patient capital and operational guidance.”

Company filings show the firm recorded more than $40,000 in assets under management during its first six months while operating with over $100,000 in founder funding. Early investment reviews have focused on technology-enabled commerce and service firms operating in regional markets.

Passé said smaller companies frequently hold strong revenue models yet struggle with financing access and operational systems. “Smaller enterprises often lack the infrastructure required to reach institutional investors,” Passé said. “Strategic guidance and targeted investment change the trajectory of those businesses.”

Cronus Capital’s strategy developed from Passé’s financial background in lending and vendor finance roles before graduate study at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign. Experience reviewing high-volume financing proposals shaped the firm’s focus on overlooked business segments.

Regional firms seeking funding often present stable customer demand yet receive limited attention from traditional venture firms. Passé believes regional capital partnerships create stronger outcomes than purely financial investment.

“Our objective centers on identifying durable businesses and guiding them toward structured growth,” Passé said. “Capital forms one piece of the work. Operational discipline and strategic planning determine whether a firm reaches public markets or private ownership transitions.”

Initial investment reviews under the SMB strategy will continue through 2026, with Cronus Capital evaluating companies across commerce technology, services, and specialized manufacturing sectors.

Cronus Capital Management LLC is a Jersey City-based asset management and venture investment firm focused on alternative market opportunities. The firm evaluates businesses, products, and financial instruments frequently overlooked in conventional funding channels while providing advisory support to selected portfolio companies.

