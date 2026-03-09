Itafos to Present at the Sidoti Small Cap Conference

HOUSTON, March 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Itafos Inc. (TSX-V: IFOS) (OTCQX: ITFS) (“Itafos” or “the Company”) announced today that it will be presenting at the Sidoti Small Cap Conference at 3:15 EST on Thursday March 19, 2026. Register here to attend the virtual event: https://sidoti.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_YCIRIrUhQBuEB2r6HTcp5A.

About Itafos

Itafos is a phosphate and specialty fertilizer company with businesses and projects spanning three continents:

Conda – a vertically integrated phosphate fertilizer business located in Idaho, US, with the following production capacity: approximately 550kt per year of MAP, MAP+, SPA, merchant grade phosphoric acid (“MGA”) and APP approximately 27kt per year of hydrofluorosilicic acid (“HFSA”)

Arraias – a vertically integrated phosphate fertilizer business located in Tocantins, Brazil, with the following production targets (following the proposed restart of the beneficiation circuit): approximately 275kt per year of single superphosphate (“SSP”), PAPR and DAPR approximately 170kt per year of SSP, 60kt per year of PAPR and 45kt per year of DAPR approximately 40kt per year of excess sulfuric acid (220kt per year gross sulfuric acid production capacity)

Farim – a high-grade phosphate mine project located in Farim, Guinea-Bissau; and

Santana – a vertically integrated high-grade phosphate mine and fertilizer plant project located in Pará, Brazil





The Company is a Delaware corporation headquartered in Houston, Texas, with shares trading on the TSX Venture Exchange under the ticker “IFOS”. The Company’s shares also trade in the US on the OTCQX® Best Market (“OTCQX”) under the ticker symbol “ITFS”. The Company’s principal shareholder is CL Fertilizers Holding LLC (“CLF”), an affiliate of global private investment firm Castlelake, L.P.

For more information, or to join the Company’s mailing list, please visit www.itafos.com .

About Sidoti Events, LLC (“Events”) and Sidoti & Company, LLC (“Sidoti”)

In 2023, Sidoti & Company, LLC, Sidoti & Company, LLC (www.sidoti.com) formed an affiliate company, Sidoti Events, LLC in order to focus exclusively on its rapidly growing conference business and to more directly serve the needs of presenters and attendees. The relationship allows Events to draw on the 25 years of experience Sidoti has as a premier provider of independent securities research focused specifically on small and microcap companies and the institutions that invest in their securities, with most of its coverage in the $200 million-$5 billion market cap range. Sidoti’s coverage universe comprises approximately 160 equities, of which 50 percent participate in the firm’s rapidly growing Company Sponsored Research (“CSR”) program. Events is a leading provider of corporate access through the eight investor conferences it hosts each year. By virtue of its direct ties to Sidoti, Events benefits from Sidoti’s small- and microcap-focused nationwide sales force, which has connections with approximately 2,500 institutional relationships in North America. This enables Events to provide multiple forums for meaningful interaction for small and microcap issuers and investors specifically interested in companies in the sector.

Forward-Looking Information

Certain information contained in this news release constitutes forward-looking information. All information other than information of historical fact is forward-looking information. Statements that address activities, events or developments that the Company believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future include, but are not limited to, statements regarding estimates and/or assumptions in respect of the Company’s financial and business outlook are forward-looking information. The use of any of the words “intend”, “anticipate”, “plan”, “continue”, “estimate”, “expect”, “may”, “will”, “project”, “should”, “would”, “believe”, “predict” and “potential” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking information.

The forward-looking information contained in this news release is based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates of management, some of which are set out herein, which management believes are reasonable as at the date the statements are made. Those opinions, assumptions and estimates are inherently subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other known and unknown factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information.

Although the Company has attempted to identify crucial factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Additional risks and uncertainties affecting the forward-looking information contained in this news release are described in greater detail in the Company’s Annual Information Form and current Management’s Discussion and Analysis available under the Company’s profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company’s website at www.itafos.com . There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management’s estimates, assumptions or opinions should change, except as required by applicable securities law. The forward-looking information included in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and is made as of the date of this news release.

NEITHER THE TSX-V NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX-V) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS NEWS RELEASE.

Contacts:

For Investor Relations:

Matthew O’Neill

Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer

investor@itafos.com

713-242-8446

For Media:

Alliance Advisors IR

Fatema Bhabrawala

Director, Media Relations

fbhabrawala@allianceadvisors.com

647-620-5002