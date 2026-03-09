Olimpic Maids Celebrates 145th 5-Star Google Review, Reinforcing Role as Best House Cleaning Service in Jersey City, NJ

Jersey City, NJ, March 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Olimpic Maids today announced that it has reached its 145th 5-star Google review, marking a significant milestone in customer satisfaction and service quality. The achievement reflects continued trust from local clients and reinforces Olimpic Maids’ role as the best house cleaning service in Jersey City, NJ.

The milestone highlights consistent feedback from homeowners who rely on Olimpic Maids for dependable, stress-free cleaning services. Clients frequently reference the company’s straightforward online booking process with instant pricing, along with clear communication, English-speaking staff, and consistent results as reasons for their positive experiences.

“We believe booking a cleaning should feel straightforward and stress-free, with clear pricing and no unnecessary back-and-forth,” said a spokesperson for Olimpic Maids.

Olimpic Maids provides flat-rate cleaning services that are completed thoroughly rather than by the hour. Many homeowners choose recurring service to ensure their homes remain consistently maintained without the burden of managing cleaning themselves.

In addition to residential house cleaning, Olimpic Maids also provides office cleaning and short-term rental cleaning services, including Airbnb turnovers, across Jersey City, Hoboken, and nearby areas.

As the company continues to grow, it remains focused on delivering reliable service and a seamless experience for homeowners and businesses alike.

For more information about Olimpic Maids or to book a cleaning, visit https://olimpicmaids.com.





About Olimpic Maids

Olimpic Maids is a professional cleaning company based in Jersey City, NJ. The company provides residential house cleaning, office cleaning, and short-term rental cleaning services for clients across Jersey City, Hoboken, and nearby areas. Olimpic Maids is recognized for its transparent flat-rate pricing, licensed and insured teams, and commitment to consistent service quality.

Olimpic Maids’ online booking page allows Jersey City residents to view flat-rate pricing and schedule a cleaning in seconds.

