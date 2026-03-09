Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Paysafe and Oracle and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, March 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, reminds investors that class actions have been commenced on behalf of stockholders of Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE) and Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Stockholders have until the deadlines below to petition the court to serve as lead plaintiff. Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.

Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE)

Class Period: March 4, 2025 to November 12, 2025

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 7, 2026

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) Paysafe’s ecommerce business had significant exposure to a single high risk client; (2) as a result, the Company’s credit loss reserves and/or write-offs were understated; (3) Paysafe had an undisclosed issue with higher risk Merchant Category Codes, making its client services difficult to bank; (4) the foregoing issues were likely to have a material negative impact on the Company’s revenue growth and overall revenue mix; (5) as a result, Paysafe was unlikely to meet its own previously issued financial guidance for fiscal year 2025; and (6) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

On November 13, 2025, Paysafe released its third quarter 2025 financial results, missing revenue and EPS estimates, explaining that the Company “had a last-minute client that had to shut down that caused a several-million-dollar write-down.”

On this news, Paysafe’s stock price fell $2.80, or 27.6%, to close at $7.36 per share on November 13, 2025, thereby injuring investors.

For more information on the Paysafe class action go to: https://bespc.com/cases/PSFE





Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL)

Class Period: June 12, 2025, and December 16, 2025

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 6, 2026

The complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts, about the Company’s business and operations. Specifically, Defendants misrepresented and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Oracle’s AI infrastructure strategy would result in massive increases in CapEx without equivalent, near-term growth in revenue; (2) the Company’s substantially increased spending created serious risks involving Oracle’s debt and credit rating, free cash flow, and ability to fund its projects, among other concerns; and (3) as a result, Defendants’ representations about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

For more information on the Oracle class action go to: https://bespc.com/cases/ORCL





