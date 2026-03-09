Dubai, UAE, March 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Pepeto presale wallets are entering faster this week than any week before it, funding crossed $7.855 million, and the crypto news on March 9 changed the timeline for every investor still deciding. As CoinDesk reported, Trump told reporters the war with Iran could be over soon, crypto assets surged, and the bitcoin price prediction from every major analyst now points to $100,000 once a ceasefire confirms. Bitcoin climbed above $68,000 on the statement alone, and macro strategist Mark Connors explained that war spending expands liquidity and weakens the dollar, the exact combination that sends Bitcoin into sustained rallies every cycle.

That is the crypto news shaping the next three months, and the presale at $7.855 million while 1,500 projects fight to list on its exchange is not staying at this price once Bitcoin moves. What connects the bitcoin price prediction, Trump’s signal, and why Pepeto fills faster than anything becomes clear below.

Bitcoin Price Prediction Hits $100,000 as Trump Peace Signal Accelerates the Crypto News Recovery Timeline

The crypto news shifted on March 9 when Trump signaled the war could end soon, and every bitcoin price prediction shifted with it. The crash that started when strikes hit Iran wiped $515 million in liquidations, but as CoinDesk reported, recovery began when diplomacy entered the picture. The bitcoin price prediction from Tom Lee targets $250,000, JPMorgan projects $170,000, and Standard Chartered holds $150,000, and all three assume the geopolitical drag lifts before institutional capital commits. Trump’s statement moved that from theory to timeline.

As Reuters covered, Iran used a back channel through the CIA to discuss ending the conflict, and Polymarket prices a ceasefire by March at 46% and by April at 57%. That timeline matters because every bitcoin price prediction above $100,000 depends on the same catalyst: fear leaving and volume returning, and when Bitcoin moves toward those targets every altcoin with locked capital reprices with it. The presale at $7.855 million with 1,500 listing applications has the most compressed spring in crypto waiting to release.

Pepeto Built What the Crypto News Recovery Needs Before the Volume Wave Arrives

Every bitcoin price prediction above $100,000 means a volume wave is coming that dwarfs anything processed before, and traders riding it need exchanges that protect them because DeFi lost $1.3 billion to rug pulls in 2025 while Uniswap listed anything without verification. Pepeto eliminates that with AI screening that evaluates smart contract risk and wallet concentration before a token reaches the floor, zero fee execution across Ethereum, BNB Chain, and Solana, and a cross chain bridge at zero cost. The 1,500 listing applications confirm the crypto industry has waited for a verified exchange led by a former Binance executive, and every token that lists creates a trading pair generating fees flowing to presale wallets permanently.

SolidProof verified every contract on the Ethereum blockchain, the Pepe ecosystem cofounder who built a $2 billion token directs the project, and 204% APY compounds daily in every presale position. Dogecoin created $90 billion with nothing but Elon Musk and a logo, and Pepeto carries that viral energy except with a verified exchange, AI screening, and permanent revenue sharing underneath. That is why capital keeps entering at $7.855 million and climbing, because presale pricing combined with verified exchange infrastructure and viral energy during a crypto recovery that every bitcoin price prediction confirms is coming has never existed at the same time, and once the market moves this entry closes permanently.

Conclusion

The crypto news is clear: Trump signaled the war could end soon, Bitcoin responded, and the bitcoin price prediction from every major analyst targets $100,000 to $250,000 once ceasefire confirms. Every cycle shows positions locked in during fear capture recovery in multiples that change everything, and Pepeto raised $7.855 million while the market was at its most terrified. When recovery arrives, Pepeto launches into a market flooded with capital, and the virality spreading across every platform meets a verified DeFi exchange and 204% APY that keep pushing price long after the first explosion.

That combination of meme energy, real utility, and perfect timing is the rarest setup in crypto for short and long term returns, and the wallets that entered Shiba Inu one hour earlier than the rest turned that single hour into a lifetime of difference.

The allocation shrinks with every wallet that enters and no additional supply will be created. The crypto market is about to move.

