Vedder Expands San Francisco Litigation Practice with Addition of Trial Attorney Dannielle Campbell

San Francisco, March 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vedder is pleased to announce that Dannielle Campbell has joined the firm’s San Francisco office as a Shareholder in the Litigation practice group. Campbell brings more than a decade of sophisticated commercial trial experience and a track record of courtroom victories for both plaintiffs and defendants.

“Dannielle is a true courtroom lawyer — someone who has taken high-stakes disputes to trial and arbitration, and knows how to deliver results,” said Tony Ashley, Chair of Vedder’s Litigation practice. “Her combination of trial-tested instincts and deep expertise in business and shareholder disputes gives our San Francisco clients an exceptional advocate. We are thrilled to welcome her to the firm.”

Campbell’s practice focuses on representing businesses, executives and high-net-worth individuals in complex civil litigation across California state and federal courts. She handles a broad range of matters including business and shareholder disputes, executive separation and compensation disputes, employment litigation, data breach and fraud claims, and business tort and contract cases. She is particularly skilled in disputes that sit at the intersection of business and personal interests — including matters with family law or estate law dimensions — and is known for her ability to navigate legally and factually complex cases with strategic precision.

Beyond her litigation practice, Campbell is an adjunct professor at UC Law San Francisco (formerly UC Hastings), where she teaches legal research and writing and coaches moot court teams at the ABA National Appellate Advocacy Competition. She is also the current President of the Lawyers’ Club of San Francisco Inn of Court.

“Vedder has built a remarkable platform for complex litigation and I’m excited to bring my practice here,” said Campbell. “The firm’s depth across litigation, corporate and employment law means I can offer my clients a full-service solution when they face their most difficult legal challenges.”

Prior to Vedder, Dannielle was a partner at the high-end litigation boutique Putterman Yu Wang LLP.

