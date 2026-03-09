Azzet Scales California Presence with Institutional Commercial Real Estate Expansion

NEW YORK, March 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Internationally-focused investment company, Azzet, Inc. which owns Azzet.com - a leading global marketplace for investment opportunities and premium assets that reach over 160 countries - has announced an expanded acquisition strategy targeting large-scale commercial real estate opportunities in California. The company is actively pursuing institutional-quality properties experiencing financial distress, operational underperformance or recapitalization needs. As interest rates pressures, refinancing challenges, and shifting tenant demand continue to pressure Californian commercial markets, Azzet is seeking opportunities to capitalize on the market downswing to accumulate a portfolio of premium commercial-grade real estate assets to further diversify and enhance its commercial interests.

“The California commercial market is stabilizing, signaled by landmark moves like the $470 million Oceanwide Plaza acquisition,” said Brendan Jenkins, Azzet Private’s Director of Private Clients. “We are aggressively targeting high-fundamental assets where we can unlock value through strategic integration and operational excellence.”

Azzet is focusing on large-format commercial properties including office towers, distressed construction projects, stalled developments, land subdivision and development opportunities. The company’s digital investment marketplace - Azzet.com – provides access to deal flow, investors and project marketing capabilities to fuel its investment strategy.

The company’s private client division, Azzet Private, has recently expanded its Los Angeles-based team as part of its scale-up of its commercial activities in the region. The company is in advanced discussions with a leading American financial institution to oversee its securitization arrangements in line with its asset accumulation, development and management strategy.

About Azzet, Inc.

Azzet is an internationally focused investment company which owns and operates Azzet.com - a global marketplace for investment opportunities and premium assets. Azzet connects investors, executives, brokers, agents, dealers and other key decision-makers with investment opportunities and informative content across key asset classes including real estate, businesses, yachts, cars, private equity, investment products and other alternative investments. Members can self-publish and share content, create marketplace listings, and engage directly with influential peers worldwide. Joining Azzet is free and all profiles are verified, making high-value connections and opportunities more accessible than ever. The platform went live in 2024 and has attracted visitors from more than 160 countries to its marketplace listings and pay-wall free editorial content. The business provides agents, brokers, dealers and private sellers the opportunity to obtain global exposure for investment opportunities and premium assets across all major asset types. The business is presently scaling up its marketplace, user-base and editorial team ahead of its global rollout. To learn more or join the global Azzet community, visit www.azzet.com

FIND + FOLLOW

Web | LinkedIn | Facebook

MEDIA CONTACT

Laura Hall, pr@azzet.com, +917.544.6344