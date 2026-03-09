[Latest] Global Intravenous Infusion Pump Market Size/Share Worth USD 14.02 Billion by 2035 at a 7.6% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth Rate, Value, SWOT Analysis)

Austin, TX, USA, March 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled “Intravenous Infusion Pump Market Size, Trends and Insights By Product Type (Volumetric Infusion Pumps, Large Volume Pumps, Small Volume Pumps, Syringe Infusion Pumps, Ambulatory Infusion Pumps, Disposable Pumps, Chemotherapy Infusion Pumps, Patient-Controlled Analgesia (PCA) Pumps, Implantable Infusion Pumps, Insulin Infusion Pumps, Infusion Pump Accessories and Consumables), By Disease Indication (Chemotherapy, Diabetes, Gastroenterology, Analgesia/Pain Management, Pediatrics/Neonatology, Hematology, Other Applications), By End-User (Hospitals, Home Care Settings, Ambulatory Care Centers, Other End-Users), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2026 – 2035” in its research database.

According to the latest research study, the global Intravenous Infusion Pump Market was valued at approximately USD 6.72 billion in 2025, is expected to reach USD 7.25 billion in 2026, and is projected to reach around USD 14.02 billion by 2035, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 7.6% during the forecast period from 2026 to 2035.

Intravenous Infusion Pump Market Revenue and Trends

The intravenous infusion pumps market encompasses the volumetric, syringe, ambulatory, and smart pumps, which have been used in the accurate delivery of fluids, medication, nutrients, and chemotherapy in both hospital and home care settings. Its market size in the world is surging in intravenous infusion pumps, as new technologies in healthcare in most countries around the world are expanding via increased chronic diseases such as cancer, diabetes, aging population, surgical procedures and hospitalization, and decreasing dose errors and smart pumps connectivity, among others.

What are the Factors That Have a Significant Contribution to the Growth of the intravenous infusion pump market?

The increase in chronic care patients who need long-term IV treatment including oncological care, diabetes care, and pain care, and the rise in patient hospitalization and the necessity of precise medication delivery, has increased the demand for infusion pump products. It has been reported that chronic diseases impact hundreds of millions of people across the world, and the number of cancer and diabetes cases still increases at a sharply rising rate. With the increasing elderly population, patients will also demand high quality and safe pumps to administer chemotherapy, parenteral nutrition and home infusion therapies.

The technological advancements have brought in intelligent pumps with AI-based dose error minimization software, electronic health record interoperability, wireless connectivity, and portability, thus enhancing the safety, precision and efficiency of clinicians. Other motivators are increased focus on preventing medication errors, more homecare and ambulatory treatments, positive reimbursement policies, and government programs that support advanced healthcare facilities in the developed and emerging markets.

Segment Insight

By Product Type

The largest portion of the intravenous infusion pump market, in 2025, was occupied by products that are volumetric in nature and need large volume devices that have the capability to supply and administer fluids, medications, and nutrients at regulated rates. These pumps are needed in general hospital use, critical care, and continuous therapy control, and innovations in smart and interoperable volumetric systems (commonly known as reliable by clinicians in high-volume infusions and less dosing mistakes) have a profound effect.

By Distribution Channel

Hospital procurement and direct sales channels occupy the largest market share and present the main source of advanced equipment, integration services, training, and regulatory compliance. These channels provide expert support, customization, and maintenance for facilities that handle a large volume of IV therapies, making them the initial choice for hospitals, clinics, and specialty centers that manage chronic and acute care.

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the size of the Intravenous Infusion Pump market, and what is its expected growth rate?

What are the primary driving factors that push the Intravenous Infusion Pump market forward?

What are the Intravenous Infusion Pump Industry's top companies?

What are the different categories that the Intravenous Infusion Pump Market caters to?

What will be the fastest-growing segment or region?

In the value chain, what role do essential players play?

What is the procedure for getting a free copy of the Intravenous Infusion Pump market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2026−2035

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Leading Trends

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Types of Services, by End-User Services, and by regions

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Regional Insights

The intravenous infusion pump market in the United States of America is the largest around the globe because of the highly developed healthcare infrastructure, prevalence of chronic illnesses, strict safety laws and the early adoption of smart infusion technologies. This area is also characterized by well-developed reimbursement, large network of hospitals, and high levels of leading manufacturers that have stimulated incessant R&D and innovation.

In the meantime, the Asia Pacific market shows the greatest advancement in the intravenous infusion pump market because of the high number of patients, the increase in the burden of chronic diseases due to changes in lifestyles, urbanization and increased healthcare investments. Other developing nations such as China, India and Japan are experiencing an increment in the consumption of affordable and sophisticated pumps which are aided by the rising affordability, education and administration of modern health facilities. The market is further growing in Asia Pacific by economic progress and digital adoption of health.

Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2026 USD 7.25 billion Projected Market Size in 2035 USD 14.02 billion Market Size in 2025 USD 6.72 billion CAGR Growth Rate 7.6% CAGR Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Key Segment By Product Type, Disease Indication, End-User and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.

Intravenous Infusion Pump Market Size, Trends and Insights By Product Type (Volumetric Infusion Pumps, Large Volume Pumps, Small Volume Pumps, Syringe Infusion Pumps, Ambulatory Infusion Pumps, Disposable Pumps, Chemotherapy Infusion Pumps, Patient-Controlled Analgesia (PCA) Pumps, Implantable Infusion Pumps, Insulin Infusion Pumps, Infusion Pump Accessories and Consumables), By Disease Indication (Chemotherapy, Diabetes, Gastroenterology, Analgesia/Pain Management, Pediatrics/Neonatology, Hematology, Other Applications), By End-User (Hospitals, Home Care Settings, Ambulatory Care Centers, Other End-Users), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2026 – 2035

Recent Developments

In April 2025: The ICU Medical received FDA 510(k) clearance for its new Plum Solo single-channel infusion pump and updated Plum Duo, expanding its IV Performance Platform with enhanced accuracy, data capabilities, and interoperability features. (Source: https://www.icumed.com/)





List of the prominent players in the Intravenous Infusion Pump Market:

Becton Dickinson and Company (BD)

Baxter International Inc.

Braun Melsungen AG

Fresenius Kabi AG

ICU Medical Inc.

Medtronic plc

Terumo Corporation

Tandem Diabetes Care Inc.

Smiths Medical (ICU Medical)

Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co. Ltd.

Others

The Intravenous Infusion Pump Market is segmented as follows:

By Product Type

Volumetric Infusion Pumps Large Volume Pumps Small Volume Pumps

Syringe Infusion Pumps

Ambulatory Infusion Pumps Disposable Pumps Chemotherapy Infusion Pumps

Patient-Controlled Analgesia (PCA) Pumps

Implantable Infusion Pumps

Insulin Infusion Pumps

Infusion Pump Accessories and Consumables

By Disease Indication

Chemotherapy

Diabetes

Gastroenterology

Analgesia/Pain Management

Pediatrics/Neonatology

Hematology

Other Applications

By End-User

Hospitals

Home Care Settings

Ambulatory Care Centers

Other End-Users

Regional Coverage:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Russia

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Taiwan

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

