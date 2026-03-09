MAX Power Announces $20 Million Brokered Offering

**NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES**

SASKATOON, Saskatchewan, March 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MAX Power Mining Corp. (CSE: MAXX; OTC: MAXXF; FSE: 89N) (“MAX Power” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce a listed issuer financing exemption private placement offering (the “Offering”) for minimum gross proceeds of C$4,000,000 and maximum of up to C$20,000,000. The Offering comprises 15,384,615 units of the Company (each, a “Unit”) at a price of C$1.30 per Unit (the “Issue Price”) and is led by Hampton Securities Limited as the lead agent and sole bookrunner (the “Agent”) on a commercially reasonable efforts basis.

Net proceeds will be used for: 1) An ongoing program of analytical testing, resource modeling, and resource estimation of the Lawson Natural Hydrogen Discovery on the Genesis Trend near Central Butte, Saskatchewan, followed by a confirmatory well to validate potential commerciality; 2) Further acquisition of 2D and 3D seismic data covering various targets throughout MAX Power’s Saskatchewan land package; 3) Drilling of additional wells; 4) General corporate purposes including administrative and marketing.

Each Unit will comprise one common share of the Company (“Common Share”) and one-half of one Common Share purchase warrant of the Company (each whole warrant, a “Warrant”). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one Common Share at an exercise price of C$1.80 per share at any time up to 24 months from closing of the Offering.

The Company has granted to the Agent an option (the “Over-Allotment Option”), exercisable, in whole or in part, in the sole discretion of the Agent, to sell up to an additional 15% of the Units at the Issue Price, to cover over-allotments, if any, exercisable at any time up to two (2) business days prior to closing of the Offering.

The closing of the Offering is expected to occur on or about March 20, 2026 (the “Closing”), or such other earlier or later date as the Agent may determine. Closing is subject to the Company receiving all necessary regulatory approvals.

The Offering is expected to be completed pursuant to an agency agreement to be entered into by the Company and the Agent. The Units will be offered for sale pursuant to the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption under Part 5A of National Instrument 45-106 – Prospectus Exemptions, as amended by CSA Coordinated Blanket Order 45-935 – Exemptions from Certain Conditions of the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption (collectively, the “Listed Issuer Financing Exemption”), in all provinces of Canada, except Quebec, and other qualifying jurisdictions, including the United States. The Units and the underlying securities offered under the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption will be immediately “free-trading” upon closing of the Offering under applicable Canadian securities laws.

There is an offering document (the "Offering Document") related to this Offering that can be accessed under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and at the Company's website at https://www.maxpowermining.com/investors/. Prospective investors should read this Offering Document before making an investment decision.

This press release is not an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the securities in the United States or in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to qualification or registration under the securities laws of such jurisdiction. The securities being offered have not been, nor will they be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act and such securities may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable U.S. state securities laws.

About MAX Power

MAX Power is an innovative mineral and energy exploration company focused on the shift to decarbonization. The Company is a first mover in the rapidly growing Natural Hydrogen sector where it has built dominant district-scale land positions across Saskatchewan with approximately 1.3 million acres (521,000 hectares) of permits, plus an additional 5.7 million acres under application, covering prim. e exploration ground prospective for large-volume accumulations of Natural Hydrogen. Canada’s first-ever well specifically targeting Natural Hydrogen has been drilled by MAX Power at the Lawson target on the Genesis Trend, confirming a working subsurface system. MAX Power also holds a portfolio of properties in the United States and Canada focused on critical minerals. These properties are highlighted by a 2024 diamond drilling discovery at the Willcox Playa Lithium Project in southeast Arizona, 100%-owned by MAX Power’s U.S. subsidiary Homeland Critical Minerals Corp.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Ran Narayanasamy, CEO

MAX Power Mining Corp.

info@maxpowermining.com

For further information, please contact:

Chad Levesque, Investor Relations Media Contact Ph: 1-306-981-4753 Sarah Mawji, Venture Strategies chad@maxpowermining.com sarah@venturestrategies.com



Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. The use of any of the words “anticipate”, “plan”, “continue”, “expect”, “estimate”, “objective”, “may”, “will”, “project”, “should”, “predict”, “potential” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward looking statements. In particular, this press release contains forward looking statements concerning, without limitation, statements relating to the Offering (including with respect to the timing, closing of the Offering and the use of proceeds). Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because the Company cannot give any assurance that they will prove correct. Since forward looking statements address future events and conditions, they involve inherent assumptions, risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of assumptions, factors and risks. These assumptions and risks include, but are not limited to, assumptions and risks associated with the receipt of regulatory or shareholder approvals, and risks related to the state of financial markets or future metals prices.

Forward-looking information is based on management’s current expectations, estimates, projections, and assumptions, including, among other things, assumptions regarding the Company’s ability to execute its work programs as planned, the availability and performance of equipment and personnel, regulatory timelines and approvals, geological continuity and reservoir characteristics, market conditions, and access to sufficient capital on acceptable terms.

Forward-looking information is inherently subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including, without limitation: exploration, appraisal, and development risks; the ability to obtain and maintain required permits and regulatory approvals in a timely manner; availability and cost of equipment and qualified personnel; geological, geophysical, and technical uncertainties; fluctuations in commodity and energy market prices; general economic conditions; and the Company’s ability to secure additional financing on acceptable terms. There can be no assurance that the Company will complete its planned drilling or related programmes as currently contemplated or within the anticipated timelines, or that any such programmes, if completed, will be successful or result in commercial production.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Forward-looking information in this news release is provided as of the date hereof, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise such information except in accordance with applicable securities laws. Additional information regarding risks and uncertainties applicable to the Company’s business is available under the Company’s profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

