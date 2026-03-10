Rubicon Organics to Report Q4 2025 Results

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rubicon Organics Inc. (TSXV: ROMJ) (OTCQX: ROMJF) (“Rubicon Organics” or the “Company”), Canada’s leading premium licensed producer focused on cultivating and selling premium and super-premium cannabis products, is pleased to announce that it will be reporting its financial results for the year ended December 31, 2025 (“Q4 2025”) after market close on Monday, March 23, 2026.

The Company will be hosting a conference call to discuss Q4 2025 results on Tuesday, March 24, 2026. Conference call details are as follows:

Time: 7:00 AM PT / 10:00 AM ET Conference ID: 68562 Local dial-in: (+1) 289 514 5100 Toll Free N. America: (+1) 800 717 1738 Webcast: https://onlinexperiences.com/scripts/Server.nxp?LASCmd=AI:4;F:QS!10100&ShowUUID=2A9CD702-2774-4357-AB08-7BF1F20DC002

ABOUT RUBICON ORGANICS INC.

Rubicon Organics is the Canadian leader in certified organic and premium cannabis. With a vertically integrated model and strong national distribution, the company is scaling a house of trusted, high-performing brands including Simply Bare™ Organics, 1964 Supply Co.™, Wildflower™, and Homestead Cannabis Supply™.

The Company operates two complementary cultivation facilities in British Columbia: the flagship 125,000‑square‑foot Pacifica hybrid greenhouse in Delta and the 47,500‑square‑foot Cascadia indoor facility in Hope, acquired in 2025 and expected to increase annual production capacity by approximately 40%.

With proprietary genetics, award-winning products, and certifications enabling international distribution, Rubicon is positioned at the forefront of the premium cannabis segment.

As the Canadian market continues to evolve and global demand for high-quality cannabis increases, Rubicon Organics’ disciplined execution, brand equity, and consumer loyalty set it apart. The Company’s continued focus on premium quality, thoughtful innovation, and operational excellence has supported steady revenue growth and positive Adjusted EBITDA.

Rubicon Organics represents a rare combination of category leadership, operational strength, and long-term growth potential.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Margaret Brodie

CEO

Phone: +1 (437) 929-1964

Email: ir@rubiconorganics.com

