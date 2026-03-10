DevRev Expands Its Computer Platform in India, Moving Enterprise AI from Pilots to Production

MUMBAI, March 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DevRev, an AI-native enterprise software company transforming how teams and customers collaborate, will host Effortless Mumbai 2026 on March 12, marking a major milestone in the company’s India and APAC expansion and the next phase in the evolution of Computer, an AI platform built to deliver clarity at enterprise scale.

Now in its third year, the Mumbai event will bring together 500+ enterprise executives, digital leaders, customers and partners to explore how organizations can move beyond fragmented AI pilots and towards unified memory and reliable, agent-driven action. At the event, DevRev will debut advancements in Computer Agent Studio, expanded Text2SQL analytical reasoning, and new human-in-the-loop execution capabilities, extending Computer from insight to governed, production deployment.

“Like it leapfrogged landlines to go directly to cellular, India’s timing is right once again. Skip legacy enterprise search (and wasteful SaaS) and embrace agentic AI with enterprise answers and actions,” said Dheeraj Pandey, co-founder and CEO of DevRev. “The best part is that the country is not afraid of AI, despite millions of knowledge worker jobs getting redefined this decade. India is a quintessential computer nation.”

Accelerating momentum through innovation

Across India’s enterprise landscape, organizations have rapidly deployed copilots, assistants, and search tools. Yet confidence in AI outputs remains inconsistent, particularly in high-stakes revenue workflows.

The first wave of enterprise AI delivered clear wins for developers and knowledge workers. GitHub Copilot transformed coding workflows. Enterprise search platforms improved document discovery. Embedded assistants inside CRM and productivity suites made individual tasks faster. But revenue teams, sales, support, and customer success were largely left to reconstruct customer context themselves. Before every QBR, renewal, or escalation, they still piece together CRM updates, ticket histories, Slack conversations, and call notes across disconnected systems. Speed improved. Clarity did not.

Computer securely moves enterprises from search to trusted answers, and from answers to coordinated action — responding to a growing clarity crisis created by AI sprawl, where more tools do not equal more understanding. Built on a unified, permission-aware memory foundation, Computer continuously synchronizes enterprise systems, connects structured and unstructured data into a living knowledge graph, and enables agents to reason and act across revenue workflows with human oversight.

Rather than operating inside a single software application, Computer sits between systems, organizing operational data into coherent, actionable context. This architectural approach is what enables trusted answers, governed execution, and production-grade deployment at scale.

Extending clarity into production

At Effortless Mumbai, DevRev will introduce two major advancements designed to move Computer from pilot environments into enterprise production.

The first is Agent Studio, a platform that lets teams build, deploy, and govern custom AI agents at scale. Organizations can connect Computer to their existing systems, encode custom business logic through reusable skills, match agent behavior to brand standards, and monitor performance and governance controls.

By embedding control at the data, query, and execution layers, Agent Studio addresses a central enterprise concern: how to scale AI with accountability. As adoption grows, governance becomes as critical as capability.

The second advancement is expanded Text2SQL and analytical reasoning, enabling Computer to produce answers from complex business data rather than simply retrieve information. Unlike tools that query databases without understanding business context, Computer learns how a company organizes data, interprets custom formats, and reasons across both structured and unstructured data.

Live demonstrations will show how Computer can identify stalled opportunities, connect support sentiment with pipeline risk, traverse cross-object relationships automatically, and maintain conversational context across multiple queries. When answers require action, Computer writes back to enterprise systems, updating records, drafting follow-ups, and triggering workflows, while keeping humans in the loop for oversight.

Customer momentum across India and globally

Uniphore, a global AI enterprise founded in India, has leveraged DevRev to unify data across Zendesk, ServiceNow, PagerDuty, and Jira into a single operational memory layer. As Uniphore acquired nine companies over four years, Computer evolved to absorb new products, tools, and silos while maintaining operational coherence.

Using AirSync, Uniphore migrated 16,000 tickets, 72,000 comments, and 17,000 attachments in just six hours. Today, Uniphore leverages DevRev Computer to support 24/7 service coverage across 46 organizational schedules and has triggered more than 10,000 AI workflows to date.

Regional expansion

India has become one of DevRev’s fastest-growing markets, with increasing adoption among large enterprises across financial services, technology, SaaS, and digital-native businesses modernizing revenue and customer operations. Effortless Mumbai underscores DevRev’s accelerating momentum across India and the broader APAC region. Over the past year, DevRev has grown 3x, as demand rises for AI platforms capable of delivering cross-system insight at scale.

Effortless Mumbai will end with a challenge to the market: more AI will not fix broken workflows. Clarity will.

