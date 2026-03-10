LoRaWAN Market to Surpass USD 164.10 Billion by 2035, Driven by Expanding IoT Connectivity and Smart City Deployments | Report by SNS Insider

Austin, March 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The LoRaWAN Market size was valued at USD 5.20 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 164.10 Billion by 2035 and grow at a CAGR of 41.24% from 2026 to 2035.

The market for LoRaWAN is projected to develop at a rapid pace, owing to the growing demand for low-power, long-range IoT connectivity solutions across industries.





The U.S. LoRaWAN Market size was USD 1.6 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 39.83 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 28.34% over the forecast period of 2026-2035.

Growth in the U.S. is propelled by large investments in smart city projects, industrial IoT and precision agriculture smart farming, increasing need for a low-power, long-range connectivity technology and rising adoption of public and private LoRaWAN networks.

Rising Adoption of IoT Solutions Across Industries Augment Market Expansion Globally

Precision agriculture, industrial automation, and the growing use of smart cities are all major factors propelling the LoRaWAN market's expansion. Organizations are adopting LoRaWAN-enabled products and infrastructure due to the need for cost-effective network solutions and low-power, long-range connectivity. Industry research indicates that smart city and industrial IoT installations account for over 35% of LoRaWAN adoption, underscoring the technology's growing significance. The market is growing because to the increasing use of asset tracking, smart metering, and environmental monitoring.

Segmentation Analysis:

By Component Type

In 2025, Gateways dominated with 46% share as they are at the core of LoRaWAN deployments, connecting devices across cities, farms, and industrial sites. Modules are seeing rapid adoption as businesses and industries add specialized IoT devices.

By Technology

In 2025, Public LoRaWAN Networks led with 50% share as they save organizations from costs which expedites the deployment as well. Private LoRaWAN Networks are the fastest-growing during 2026–2035 as organizations are wanting further control, security, and flexibility.

By Application

In 2025, Smart Metering & Utilities dominated with 48% share as the technology is used by energy, water and gas suppliers to check for usage, encourage efficiency and also lower the costs of personnel. Smart Agriculture is the fastest-growing segment through 2035 as LoRaWAN sensors are being used by farmers for soil moisture monitoring, crop monitoring, and livestock monitoring.

By End-User

In 2025, Smart Cities held the largest share with 45% driven by using the technology for connected street lighting, parking, traffic monitoring, and environmental sensing. IT data centers are another fast-growing end-user as facilities use LoRaWAN devices to track environmental conditions, energy use, and infrastructure status.

Regional Insights:

In 2025, North America made up about 35.47% of the LoRaWAN market. The U.S. is doing most of the heavy lifting because there are a lot of smart city projects, utilities upgrading their networks, and industries that want to track devices without spending too much on power or wiring.

Asia Pacific is booming fast, with a CAGR of 44.23% projected through 2035. Places, such as China, India, Japan, and South Korea are building smart cities, rolling out industrial IoT, and improving farming with sensors.

Key Players:

Semtech Corporation

Kerlink

MultiTech Systems

Cisco Systems

Actility

The Things Industries

LORIOT AG

OrbiWise SA

Senet Inc.

MachineQ

Tata Communications

Orange SA

NEC Corporation

Advantech Co., Ltd.

Murata Manufacturing

RAKwireless

Milesight IoT

Microchip Technology

Laird Connectivity

Nwave Technologies

Recent Developments:

In March 2024, Kerlink formed a strategic partnership with Actility to integrate its Wirnet iFemtoCell and Wirnet iStation gateway suite with Actility’s ThingPark All‑in‑One platform, creating a unified, plug‑and‑play edge LoRaWAN solution that simplifies deployment and expands both companies’ competitive reach.

In 2025, the global LoRaWAN ecosystem reached 125 million deployed devices, with The Things Industries reporting multi‑million device deployments, reinforcing its role as a leading network server provider in large‑scale IoT rollouts.

