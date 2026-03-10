Sambaex Surpasses 1 Million Registered Users in Brazil After Four Months of Operation

RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil, March 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The digital asset platform Sambaex has announced a significant milestone in its international expansion. Just four months after officially launching operations in Brazil, the platform has surpassed 1 million registered users, highlighting the strong demand among Brazilian users for innovative digital finance and cryptocurrency solutions.









Since entering the Brazilian market, Sambaex has focused on providing a simple and accessible experience for users who want to explore the world of digital assets. According to the company, its goal is to make financial technology more approachable by offering modern tools and educational resources for both beginners and experienced participants in the digital asset ecosystem.

Another major step in strengthening the platform’s presence in Brazil is the official launch of the Sambaex mobile application on the world’s leading app marketplaces. The app is now available for download on both the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store, providing users with a secure and convenient way to access the platform anytime and anywhere.

As part of its community engagement strategy, Sambaex recently hosted an offline event in Rio de Janeiro. The event brought together platform users, industry enthusiasts, and local partners for a day of presentations, platform demonstrations, and discussions about the future of digital finance. Participants had the opportunity to interact directly with the Sambaex team and learn more about the platform’s vision and services.

According to the organizers, the event was designed not only to introduce the platform to a wider audience but also to promote financial education and transparency within the digital asset industry. Such initiatives aim to build stronger trust between the platform and its growing user community in Brazil.





Company representatives stated that Brazil represents a strategic market for Sambaex’s global expansion. With the country’s rapidly growing fintech sector and increasing public interest in digital investments, the company believes there is strong potential for long-term development.

Looking ahead, Sambaex plans to continue investing in technological innovation, service expansion, and community initiatives throughout 2026. The company aims to further strengthen its presence in Latin America while delivering improved tools and services for its expanding global user base.





Company: Sambaex

Contact Person: lucas

Email: business@sambaex.com

Website: http://www.sambaex.com

Telephone: +55 32999504890

City: Rio de Janeiro

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/62c9c7c3-961f-4ad8-8bc4-e7a12888bbf5

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e42b4d0e-bb11-424d-91c0-8ef2982789d5

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/790e305d-d0b0-4a1f-9f40-7427c37e0ea1

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c4efb6ca-88d7-4c0c-89c3-f2968166f191