Gradeall International Warns EV Tyre Wear Will Increase End-of-Life Tyre Volumes Across the UK

Dungannon , Northern Ireland , March 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gradeall International Ltd is highlighting a growing environmental challenge tied to the global shift toward electric vehicles. While EVs are helping reduce transport emissions, they are also causing tyres to wear out significantly faster than petrol and diesel cars. As EV adoption accelerates across the UK and worldwide, rising volumes of end-of-life tyres are placing increasing pressure on recycling infrastructure. The Northern Ireland manufacturer is drawing attention to the issue and the role PAS 108 tyre baling can play in helping recycling operators manage the surge.

Gradeall International Ltd notes that electric vehicles place greater stress on tyres than traditional internal combustion engine (ICE) cars. Much of this pressure stems from battery weight. Battery packs can add between 300 and 500 kilograms compared with similarly sized petrol or diesel vehicles, increasing the load tyres must carry on every journey. Instant torque from electric motors and friction from regenerative braking further accelerate tyre wear across the EV fleet. As EV adoption expands, these factors will increase electric vehicle tyre waste, reinforcing the need for scalable systems such as tyre recycling equipment to manage rising volumes of end-of-life tyres.



Gradeall International Ltd

Industry research illustrates the scale of the issue. Fleet management platform Epyx analysed tyre replacement data across more than four million vehicles and found that EV tyres last an average of 6,350 fewer miles than those fitted to petrol or diesel cars. First tyre replacements occur at around 18,000 miles for electric vehicles, compared with approximately 24,335 miles for ICE vehicles. Other studies estimate EV tyres wear 20–50% faster than conventional equivalents, increasing electric vehicle tyre waste and reinforcing demand for scalable processing systems such as tyre recycling machine technology.

“The EV revolution is great for emissions, but it is creating a tyre waste problem the recycling industry needs to address now,” said Conor Murphy of Gradeall International. “Electric vehicles wear through tyres 20–30% faster due to battery weight and instant torque. As EV fleets expand, the volume of end-of-life tyres entering the waste stream will increase accordingly. PAS 108-compliant processing provides a reliable way for operators to manage that growth responsibly.”







Gradeall International Ltd

One widely adopted method for processing large volumes of waste tyres is tyre baling. A hydraulic tyre baler compresses whole end-of-life tyres into dense, standardised bales that can be stored, transported, and repurposed in civil engineering applications such as drainage systems, embankments, retaining walls, and infrastructure projects.

In the United Kingdom, the benchmark for tyre bale quality is PAS 108, a specification developed by the British Standards Institution in collaboration with WRAP, the Waste and Resources Action Programme. PAS 108 defines requirements for bale density, dimensions, and wire binding, ensuring tyre bales are suitable for use in approved construction and engineering applications.



Gradeall International Ltd



Gradeall International Ltd’s MKII PAS 108 tyre baler produces tyre bales that meet PAS 108 standards, enabling recycling operators to process large volumes of tyres while maintaining compliance with recognised quality specifications. As electric vehicle adoption continues to expand across the UK and Ireland, rising volumes of end-of-life tyres will require scalable recycling infrastructure. Through its tyre recycling equipment, Gradeall International Ltd is helping operators prepare for this growing challenge and manage the next phase of electric vehicle tyre waste responsibly.

To learn more about Gradeall International Ltd’s tyre recycling equipment and PAS 108 tyre baling solutions, visit https://gradeall.com/.

About Gradeall International Ltd

Gradeall International Ltd is a manufacturer of tyre recycling equipment and waste management machinery based in Northern Ireland. The company produces tyre balers, waste compactors, glass crushers, sidewall cutters, and other recycling equipment used by operators worldwide. Gradeall’s solutions support efficient processing of end-of-life tyres while helping organisations meet regulatory and environmental requirements.

###

Media Contact

Gradeall International Ltd

Address: 9 Farlough Rd, Dungannon BT71 4DT, United Kingdom

Phone: +44 (0)28 8774 0484

Website: https://www.gradeall.com/

Attachment