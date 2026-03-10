Specialty Fertilizers Market Projected to Reach USD 70.58 Billion by 2035, Owing to Precision Agriculture and High-Efficiency Crop Nutrition | Research by SNS Insider

Austin, March 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Specialty Fertilizers Market size was valued at USD 34.85 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 70.58 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 7.31% over the forecast period.

The global specialty fertilizers market trend is a rising shift towards precision agriculture and high-efficiency crop nutrition solutions as the growth of the market is driven by increasing global food demand, shrinking arable land, and stringent environmental regulations regarding nutrient runoff.





The U.S. Specialty Fertilizers Market size is estimated at USD 9.78 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 19.02 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 6.98% from 2026 to 2035.

The U.S. represents the largest market for specialty fertilizers in North America, primarily driven by the adoption of precision agriculture technologies, large-scale commercial farming operations, and well-established distribution networks.

Segmentation Analysis:

By Technology

The water-soluble fertilizers segment accounted for the highest revenue share of approximately 34.2% in 2025, owing to their compatibility with modern irrigation systems globally. The controlled-release fertilizers segment is anticipated to achieve the highest CAGR of nearly 8.45% during the 2026–2035 period, driven by the increasing demand for labor-saving inputs, reduced nutrient losses, and extended feeding duration.

By Application

By 2025, the soil application segment contributed the largest revenue share of 51.3% due to its traditional grower familiarity, compatibility with existing application equipment, and effectiveness for base nutrient incorporation. The fertigation segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of about 8.21% between 2026 and 2035 due to the growing need for water-use efficiency and precision nutrient delivery in irrigated production systems.

By Crop-Type

The cereals & grains accounted for the largest share of the specialty fertilizers market with about 42.8%, owing to their vast planted acreage globally. In addition, it is slated to grow at the fastest rate with a CAGR of around 7.58% throughout the forecast period of 2026–2035, as corn, wheat, and rice producers seek high-efficiency nitrogen formulations, enhanced efficiency fertilizers, and micronutrient packages.

Regional Insights:

Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing segment in the specialty fertilizers market with a CAGR of 8.42%, as the awareness about high-efficiency crop nutrition, government food security initiatives, and modern irrigation infrastructure expansion in developing nations is growing.

North America held the largest revenue share of over 32.1% in 2025 of the specialty fertilizers market due to an established precision agriculture infrastructure, stringent environmental regulations regarding nutrient management, and increased grower awareness regarding the advantages of enhanced efficiency fertilizers.

Rising Food Security and Population Growth is Boosting the Market Expansion Globally

Due to the necessity to boost agricultural production on current acreage in order to feed a predicted 9.7 billion people by 2050, global food security and population expansion take center stage as growth drivers for the specialty fertilizers market share. The base of the market, the penetration of micronutrients and water-soluble fertilizers, and the growth of the worldwide market share are all being driven by these solutions for increasing crop yields per hectare and improving nutrient usage efficiency.

Key Players:

Nutrien Ltd.

Yara International ASA

The Mosaic Company

CF Industries Holdings, Inc.

ICL Group Ltd.

Koch Industries, Inc. (Koch Fertilizer)

EuroChem Group AG

SQM S.A.

Uralchem JSC

Haifa Group

Coromandel International Limited

Deepak Fertilizers and Petrochemicals Corporation Ltd.

Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft

Compo Expert GmbH

Helena Agri-Enterprises, LLC

Wilbur-Ellis Company Inc.

Agrium Inc. (now part of Nutrien)

Israel Chemicals Ltd. (ICL)

Arab Potash Company

PhosAgro PJSC

Recent Developments:

In February 2025, Nutrien Ltd. (est. 2018) expanded its controlled-release fertilizer product line with enhanced polymer coating technologies and precision application tools, aiming to improve nitrogen use efficiency and reduce environmental footprint across its North American retail network.

In May 2024, Yara International ASA (est. 1905) launched an enhanced controlled-release fertilizer portfolio featuring nitrification inhibitors and micronutrient fortification across European and North American markets, enhancing crop yield stability, nitrogen retention, and environmental compliance.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

Consumption & Application Metrics – helps you understand specialty fertilizer consumption per hectare across regions, adoption rates of enhanced efficiency fertilizers, and preferred application methods such as soil, foliar, and fertigation.

– helps you understand specialty fertilizer consumption per hectare across regions, adoption rates of enhanced efficiency fertilizers, and preferred application methods such as soil, foliar, and fertigation. Regulatory & Sustainability Metrics – helps you evaluate compliance with global fertilizer regulations, sustainability frameworks like 4R Nutrient Stewardship, and environmental impact benchmarks influencing fertilizer usage.

– helps you evaluate compliance with global fertilizer regulations, sustainability frameworks like 4R Nutrient Stewardship, and environmental impact benchmarks influencing fertilizer usage. Production & Innovation Metrics – helps you identify R&D investment trends, patent activity in coating technologies and formulations, and manufacturing capacity utilization among leading fertilizer producers.

– helps you identify R&D investment trends, patent activity in coating technologies and formulations, and manufacturing capacity utilization among leading fertilizer producers. Economic & Trade Metrics – helps you analyze raw material price volatility, global import–export dynamics, and the influence of trade agreements on fertilizer supply chains.

– helps you analyze raw material price volatility, global import–export dynamics, and the influence of trade agreements on fertilizer supply chains. Farmer Adoption & Yield Impact Analysis – helps you assess farmer satisfaction levels, crop yield improvements from specialty fertilizers, and affordability factors influencing market adoption.

