Lerøy Seafood Group ASA: Approved Base Prospectus for Listing of Green Bond

On 6 February 2026, the Financial Supervisory Authority of Norway (Finanstilsynet) approved the base prospectus, including appendices, prepared by Lerøy Seafood Group ASA (the Company) in connection with the listing on Euronext Oslo Børs of the Company’s senior unsecured green bond in the amount of NOK 500 million.

The bond was issued on 1 October 2025 and has ISIN NO0013669804. The listing on Oslo Børs facilitates trading in the secondary market.

The base prospectus, including appendices, is available on the Company’s website:

https://www.leroyseafood.com/no/investor/

For further information, please contact:

Sjur S. Malm, CFO Lerøy Seafood Group ASA, telephone +47 41 77 20 20

Ole Risøy, Head of Finance & IR Lerøy Seafood Group ASA, telephone +47 91 53 73 18

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5‑12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.







Attachment