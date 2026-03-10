Multitude Capital Oyj explores the possibility to issue Subordinated Perpetual Floating Rate Callable Capital Notes and announces a tender offer, of its intention to early redeem parent company Multitude AG's outstanding capital notes

Multitude Capital Oyj explores the possibility to issue Subordinated Perpetual Floating Rate Callable Capital Notes and announces a tender offer, of its intention to together with its parent company Multitude AG early redeem Multitude AG's outstanding capital notes with ISIN NO0011037327

Helsinki, 10 March 2026 – Multitude Capital Oyj (the "Company"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Multitude AG, hereby announces that it has mandated Pareto Securities AB as global coordinator and Pareto Securities AB and Seaport Global Securities LLC as joint bookrunners to explore the possibility to place an up to EUR 70,000,000 subordinated perpetual floating rate callable capital notes issue with a framework of up to EUR 120,000,000, subject to market conditions (the "New Notes").

The proceeds from the potential New Notes will be used, among others, to repurchase and/or redeem up to EUR 50,000,000 of Multitude AG (the "Parent") Existing Notes (as defined below).

In connection with and subject to the issuance of the New Notes, the Parent hereby announces an offer to holders of its outstanding EUR subordinated perpetual floating rate callable capital notes with ISIN NO0011037327 (the "Existing Notes") to tender their Existing Notes for purchase by the Parent or its subsidiary, the Company at a price of approximately 102.00 per cent. of the nominal amount plus accrued but unpaid interest (the "Tender Offer"). The Existing Notes will be repurchased subject to the terms and conditions described in the tender information document dated 10 March 2026 (the "Tender Information Document"), which is accessed via the following link: https://www.multitude.com/investors/fixed-income-investors/multitude-ag

The Company will, in connection with the allocation of the New Notes, consider, among other factors, whether or not the relevant investor seeking an allocation of the New Notes has, prior to such allocation, validly tendered Existing Notes pursuant to the Tender Offer, subject to the terms set out in the Tender Information Document. Settlement of the Tender Offer is expected to occur approximately fifteen business days after the publication of the Tender Information Document, such settlement date to be communicated as part of the New Notes book building process. The Company’s and/or the Parent's repurchase of the Existing Notes is conditional upon the successful issue of the New Notes. The Parent has mandated Pareto Securities AB to act as deal manager in connection with the Tender Offer.

For further information, please contact:

Deal Manager

Pareto Securities AB

DCM Syndicate

Email: dcmsyndicate@paretosec.com

Multitude Group

Adam Hansson Tönning

Head of IR and Treasury

Phone: +46733583171

E-Mail: adam.tonning@multitude.com

About Multitude Capital Oyj:

Multitude Capital Oyj acts as Multitude Group’s funding vehicle, issuing bonds to support liquidity for the Group’s operations.

About Multitude AG:

Multitude is a listed European FinTech company, offering digital lending and online banking services to consumers, small and medium-sized enterprises, and other FinTechs overlooked by traditional banks. The services are provided through three independent business units, which are served by our internal Growth Platform. Multitude’s business units are Consumer Banking (Ferratum), SME Banking (CapitalBox), and Wholesale Banking (Multitude Bank). Multitude Group employs over 700 people in 25 countries and offers services in 17 countries, achieving a combined turnover of 274 million euros in 2024. Multitude was founded in Finland in 2005, is registered in Switzerland and is listed on the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol 'MULT'. www.multitude.com

This information is information that the Company is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation (596/2014/EU). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 07:46 CET on 10 March 2026.