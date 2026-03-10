Synaptics Introduces SYN765x, an Industry-Leading AI-Native Wi-Fi® 7 Solution for Integrated IoT Edge Applications

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Synaptics® Incorporated (Nasdaq: SYNA ) today announced the SYN765x, an AI-native wireless solution that redefines Edge intelligence. As an industry-leading single-chip device combining AI-optimized compute with integrated Wi-Fi® 7, the SYN765x is designed to bring scalable, real-time intelligence directly to smart appliances, home automation systems, and Industrial IoT (IIoT) applications.



SYN765x integrates Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth® LE 6.0, and Thread/Zigbee across 2.4, 5, and 6 GHz bands. Dedicated on-chip acceleration supports predefined AI-native control and signal-processing functions, reducing host processor load, while meeting strict latency and power requirements.



Built for high-performance wireless connectivity, the SYN765x pairs essential compute as a convenient, on-chip companion for smart devices at the Edge. Its single-chip integration significantly reduces system space requirements, simplifies design, and offers both engineering flexibility and cost savings.



By bringing advanced Wi-Fi 7 capabilities to low-power designs, SYN765x helps enable lower latency, seamless band switching, fast and secure reconnections, and access to the interference-free 6 GHz spectrum. Until now, power and cost constraints have limited adoption of the latest Wi-Fi standards in embedded systems. This solution meaningfully reduces these barriers, accelerating next-generation Wi-Fi adoption across Edge IoT devices.



The SYN765x also enables advanced wireless sensing, including presence detection, motion tracking, and proximity awareness using standard Wi-Fi and Bluetooth signals. For Wi-Fi sensing, it combines high-accuracy Channel State Information (CSI) extraction with on-device machine learning. This differentiated architecture is designed to deliver high accuracy and reliability, supporting a broader range of sensing use cases compared to other connectivity solutions in its class.



In addition, Bluetooth Channel Sounding enables accurate, power-efficient distance measurements under typical operating conditions — offering an alternative to more expensive technologies such as mmWave radar or ultra-wideband. Integrated logic, DSP, and NPU resources provide a high-performance platform for embedded Edge AI workloads, while AI-driven contextual awareness enhances power efficiency.



The SYN765x supports flexible deployment models. It can operate as a co-processor alongside a host application processor or MCU, or function in standalone and host-less configurations thanks to its generous on-chip memory and processing resources. By eliminating the need for a separate microcontroller in many designs, the SYN765x significantly reduces system complexity and cost—offering a new class of high-performance, battery-powered IoT devices.



“Intelligence at the Edge demands uncompromising wireless performance,” said Vikram Gupta, SVP & GM, Edge Compute & Connectivity Division, Synaptics. “SYN765x extends our leadership in wireless technology by integrating Wi-Fi® 7, BLE, Thread/Zigbee with AI-native processing. This simplifies system design, lowers power and cost barriers, and accelerates adoption of next-generation wireless across consumer, industrial, and enterprise IoT markets.”



SYN765x Features at a Glance:

Wi-Fi 7 – Tri-band, 1x1 20 MHz, Bluetooth 6.0, Thread

Concurrent operation of Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and Thread

Sustained 20 Mbps throughput up to 200m

AI-enabled algorithms supporting Wi-Fi Sensing, Bluetooth Channel Sounding, Sound Event Detection

Triple combo integration. PCB footprint < 100mm2

QFN package enabling non-HDI PCB

Integrated LNA, PA & T/R switches

Up to 25% lower RBOM compared to comparable multi-chip solutions

Extensive peripheral support: UART, SPI, SDIO, I2C, I2S, USB, GPIO, ADC, DAC, PDM



Global customers and partners count on Synaptics to power the next generation of connected, AI-enabled IoT applications.



Gilles Drieu, Chief Technology Officer, ADT

“Connectivity is at the heart of everything we deliver to our customers. Our partnership with Synaptics enables us to build security solutions that are more reliable, intelligent, and responsive. Their portfolio of connectivity solutions gives us the flexibility and performance we need to design next-generation systems that protect homes more effectively, while remaining simple to deploy and manage.”



Janet Wei, CEO, Ampak

“Synaptics has been a trusted technology partner for many years, and our longstanding collaboration has been instrumental in advancing connectivity solutions across a wide range of applications. Together, we’ve consistently pushed the boundaries of performance, integration, and reliability, enabling customers worldwide to deploy robust, scalable wireless solutions and reinforcing our shared vision for the future of connected devices.”



Spencer Maid, President and CEO, Origin AI

“Synaptics brings world-class AI and connectivity capabilities that perfectly complement Origin’s AI Sensing platform. Together, we’re unlocking powerful new use cases that transform everyday environments into smarter, more adaptive spaces.”



Andrew Zignani, Senior Research Director, ABI Research, Strategic Technologies Team

“Artificial intelligence has been migrating out from data centers throughout the network, and now the Edge is truly ripe for local AI. From factory equipment, where reliability and security are key, to consumer electronics, where price sensitivity and privacy is acute, to wearables, where weight, size, and battery life are critical, Synaptics’ latest offering effectively balances and optimizes computing and reliable, future proof connectivity to better serve the evolving requirements and growing diversity of product types found at the network Edge.”



Mohit Agrawal, Global Practice Head for Edge AI and IoT, Counterpoint Research

“The shift from cloud-centric IoT architectures to real-time Edge intelligence is accelerating, particularly as latency, privacy, and bandwidth efficiency become critical design priorities. Integrating AI acceleration with Wi-Fi 7 on a single SoC represents an important step forward for the AIoT ecosystem. As Wi-Fi 7 adoption expands over the next several years, solutions that tightly couple on-device inference with high-performance connectivity will be well positioned to support next-generation smart home, industrial, and infrastructure applications.”

Availability

The Synaptics SYN765x solution is expected to begin sampling in the second calendar quarter of 2026, with production targeted at the last calendar quarter of 2026. Development kits are expected to be available for sampling in calendar Q2 2026.

About Synaptics Incorporated

Synaptics (Nasdaq: SYNA ) is driving innovation in AI at the Edge, bringing AI closer to end users and transforming how we engage with intelligent connected devices, whether at home, at work, or on the move. As a go-to partner for forward-thinking product innovators, Synaptics powers the future with its cutting-edge Synaptics Astra™ AI-Native embedded compute, wireless connectivity, and multimodal sensing solutions. We’re making the digital experience smarter, faster, more intuitive, secure, and seamless. From touch, display, and biometrics to AI-driven wireless connectivity, video, vision, audio, speech, and security processing, Synaptics is the force behind the next generation of technology enhancing how we live, work, and play. Follow Synaptics on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube, or visit www.synaptics.com.

Forward-Looking Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the expected features, performance, power efficiency, cost advantages, availability, sampling and production timing, and market adoption of Synaptics’ SYN765x solution and related technologies, as well as the anticipated benefits and impact of AI-native wireless connectivity at the Edge. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates, and projections and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: macroeconomic conditions; trade tensions and the uncertainty of tariff impacts; supply chain constraints; manufacturing and yield challenges; inflationary pressures; shifts in customer demand; design win timing and conversion rates; competitive product offerings and technological developments; the pace of adoption of Wi-Fi 7 and Edge AI technologies; integration and interoperability challenges; regulatory developments; and delays in product development, qualification, sampling, or volume production. For more information regarding these and other risks, please refer to the “Risk Factors” sections of Synaptics’ most recent Form 10-K and Form 10-Q filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Synaptics undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

Synaptics and the Synaptics logo are trademarks of Synaptics in the United States and/or other countries. All other marks are the property of their respective owners.

For further information, please contact:

Media Contact

Neeta Shenoy

Synaptics Incorporated

neeta.shenoy@synaptics.com

Becca Wirta

Account Director

Pretzl

becca.wirta@pretzl.com