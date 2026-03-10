Equinor ASA: Share buy-back – first tranche for 2026

Please see below information about transactions made under the first tranche of the 2026 share buy-back programme for Equinor ASA (OSE:EQNR, NYSE:EQNR, CEUX:EQNRO, TQEX:EQNRO).

Date on which the buy-back tranche was announced: 4 February 2026.

The duration of the buy-back tranche: 5 February to no later than 30 March 2026.

Further information on the tranche can be found in the stock market announcement on its commencement dated 4 February 2026, available here: https://newsweb.oslobors.no/message/664788

From 2 March to 6 March 2026, Equinor ASA has purchased a total of 555,717 own shares at an average price of NOK 306.3305 per share.

Overview of transactions:

Date Trading venue Aggregated daily volume (number of shares) Daily weighted average share price (NOK) Total daily transaction value (NOK) 2 March OSE 110,150 304.3689 33,526,234.34 CEUX TQEX 3 March OSE 109,200 311.0016 33,961,374.72 CEUX TQEX 4 March OSE 117,000 301.2493 35,246,168.10 CEUX TQEX 5 March OSE 111,017 303.8296 33,730,250.70 CEUX TQEX 6 March OSE 108,350 311.6665 33,769,065.28 CEUX TQEX Total for the period OSE 555,717 306.3305 170,233,093.13 CEUX TQEX Previously disclosed buy-backs under the tranche











OSE 2,025,058 269.8767 546,516,000.58 CEUX TQEX Total 2,025,058 269.8767 546,516,000.58 Total buy-backs under the tranche (accumulated)











OSE 2,580,775 277.7263 716,749,093.71 CEUX TQEX Total 2,580,775 277.7263 716,749,093.71





Following completion of the above transactions, Equinor ASA owns a total of 63,106,987 own shares, corresponding to 2.47% of Equinor ASA’s share capital, including shares under Equinor’s share savings programme (excluding shares under Equinor’s share savings programme, Equinor owns a total of 53,483,528 own shares, corresponding to 2.09% of the share capital).

This is information that Equinor ASA is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and that is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Appendix: A overview of all transactions made under the buy-back tranche that have been carried out during the above-mentioned time period is attached to this report and available at www.newsweb.no.

Contact details:

Investor relations

Bård Glad Pedersen, senior vice president Investor Relations,

+47 918 01 791

Media

Sissel Rinde, vice president Media Relations,

+47 412 60 584

