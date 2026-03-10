Results for 2025: YoY EBITDA growth of over 10%, revenue growth of over 11%

Key events for GEVORKYAN in 2025:

Revenues grew by more than 11% YoY to over EUR 84 million

EBITDA reached EUR 29 million, representing YoY growth of more than 10%

EBITDA margin was over 35%

Outlook for 2026-2029: Estimated annual revenue growth of 10-17%, annual EBITDA growth of 10-21%

GEVORKYAN, a.s., a European leader in powder metallurgy, announces selected preliminary financial and operating results for 2025.

In 2025, the company reported revenues exceeding EUR 84 million, representing a YoY increase of more than 11%. EBITDA reached EUR 29 million, representing a YoY increase of more than 10%, with an EBITDA margin of 35%. GEVORKYAN, a.s. also reported operating EBIT of EUR 10.8 million and EAT of EUR 3.9 million in 2025.

Based on the results achieved, which confirmed continued revenue growth thanks to also new customer acquisitions and strategic acquisitions, GEVORKYAN expects average annual revenue growth (CAGR) of 10-17% in the 2026-2029 period. EBITDA is expected to grow at an average rate (CAGR) of 10-21% over the same period.

Overall growth of the company after IPO: revenue growth of over 55% and EBITDA growth of over 81%!

Link to full report here: https://www.gevorkyan.eu/wp-content/uploads/Preliminary-Annual-Results-2025-report.pdf





About GEVORKYAN

GEVORKYAN, a.s. is a leading European company in the field of powder metallurgy, a global supplier to large multinational companies, and one of the most innovative companies in this sector worldwide. For more information, visit www.gevorkyan.eu/en.

Contact:

Financial matters: Andrej Bátovský, andrej.batovsky@gevorkyan.sk

Media: Alexandra Hazuchová, marketing@gevorkyan.sk

