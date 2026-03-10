Molecular Diagnostics Market Outlook: Set to Grow at 10%+ CAGR Through 2031 as Precision Medicine and Genetic Testing Advance, Says Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, March 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global molecular diagnostics market is witnessing significant expansion as healthcare systems increasingly adopt advanced diagnostic technologies to detect diseases at the genetic and molecular level. According to Mordor Intelligence, the molecular diagnostics market size is estimated to reach USD 20.41 billion in 2026 and is projected to expand to USD 33.51 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 10.43% during the forecast period, driven by increasing prevalence of infectious and chronic diseases, and rapid advancements in genomic and molecular testing technologies.

Molecular diagnostics plays a critical role in modern healthcare by enabling accurate detection of pathogens, genetic mutations, and biomarkers associated with various diseases. These tests support early diagnosis and personalized treatment planning, particularly in areas such as oncology, infectious diseases, genetic disorders, and prenatal testing. The growing focus on precision medicine and targeted therapies is further strengthening the adoption of molecular diagnostic tools across hospitals, laboratories, and research institutions worldwide. Technological innovation remains a key factor supporting market growth. Advancements in automated diagnostic platforms, rapid molecular testing kits, and portable diagnostic devices are improving laboratory efficiency and expanding testing capabilities. The integration of digital health platforms and advanced data analytics is also enhancing diagnostic accuracy and enabling more efficient disease monitoring.

Molecular Diagnostics Market Share by Region

North America holds a significant share of the molecular diagnostics market due to advanced healthcare infrastructure, strong research funding, and high adoption of innovative diagnostic technologies.

Europe represents another key market, supported by expanding research initiatives, growing emphasis on early disease detection, and the increasing use of molecular testing in clinical diagnostics.

Asia-Pacific is expected to witness notable growth during the forecast period, driven by expanding healthcare infrastructure, rising investments in biotechnology, and increasing awareness of advanced diagnostic technologies.

Other regions including the Middle East, Africa, and South America are also gradually adopting molecular diagnostic technologies as healthcare systems strengthen disease surveillance and diagnostic capabilities.

Molecular Diagnostics Market Trends & Forecast

Growing Demand for Early Disease Detection

Healthcare providers are increasingly utilizing molecular diagnostic tools to detect diseases at earlier stages, improving treatment outcomes and supporting preventive healthcare strategies.

Advancements in Genomic and Molecular Testing Technologies

Innovations in PCR technologies, sequencing platforms, and automated diagnostic systems are improving testing speed, accuracy, and scalability.

“Molecular diagnostics adoption is expanding as healthcare providers prioritize earlier detection and more informed treatment decisions. Mordor Intelligence uses transparent research frameworks and multi-source validation, giving executives a dependable basis for comparing market outlooks.” Says, Soumya Goud, Senior Research Manager, Mordor Intelligence

Molecular Diagnostics Market Segmentation Overview

By Technology

PCR

Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS)

In Situ Hybridization

Chips & Microarrays



Mass Spectrometry

Other Technologies

By Application

Infectious Disease

Oncology

Pharmacogenomics

Microbiology

Genetic Disease Screening

Human Leukocyte Antigen Typing

Blood Screening

By Product

Reagents & Kits

Instruments & Systems

Software & Services

By Sample Type

Blood, Serum & Plasma

Urine

Other Sample Types (Saliva, Tissue, Swabs)

By End User

Hospitals



Diagnostic & Reference Laboratories

Academic & Research Institutes

Other End Users

By Geography

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea



Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Molecular Diagnostics Market Competitive Outlook

The molecular diagnostics market features a combination of global diagnostic companies and biotechnology firms focusing on product innovation, research collaborations, and expansion of advanced diagnostic platforms. Companies are investing in automated testing systems, rapid molecular diagnostic kits, and next-generation sequencing technologies to strengthen their market presence and support the growing demand for precision diagnostics.

Molecular Diagnostics Companies include:

Abbott Laboratories

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Danaher Corporation

Qiagen N.V.

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Hologic Inc.

Siemens Healthineers

Agilent Technologies Inc.

Illumina Inc.

