Decision of the Board of AB Akola Group on the Acquisition of own shares

On 10 March 2026, the Board of AB Akola Group, implementing the resolution of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on 31 October 2025 regarding the acquisition of own shares (ISIN code LT0000128092), adopted a decision to repurchase the Company’s own ordinary registered shares with the nominal value of one being equal to EUR 0.29. AB Akola Group has established a reserve for the acquisition of its own shares. The share buyback procedure will be implemented in accordance with the reverse Dutch auction principle.

Terms of acquisition:

Share buy-back period: 16 March 2026 – 20 March 2026

Maximum total number of shares to be acquired from investors: 500,000 units

Possible price levels for the acquisition of shares (select one of the options): 1.75 EUR, 1.78 EUR or 1.81 EUR per 1 share. The final purchase price per share is determined by a single price method and is equal to the lowest price at which the issuer can purchase the targeted number of shares

Total maximum purchase amount: EUR 905,000

Auction type: “Open”

Order submission: from 10:00 to 16:00 EET on each auction day, and from 10:00 to 15:30 EET on the final auction day.

Allocation principle: if the supply of shares exceeds the number of shares to be acquired, the priority right to sell shares will be granted to bidders with lower bid indication. In a situation where the appetite of share sellers who have offered the same price exceeds the maximum number of shares that can be jointly purchased from the share sellers, the share sale offers will be allocated proportionally.

Execution time: 20 March 2026, 15:45 EET

The acquired shares will be settled on: 24 March 2026

“The share buyback represents a clear capital allocation decision, reflecting management’s confidence in the company’s strategy, operating performance and long-term value, and signalling to the market that, in management’s view, the current share price may not fully reflect the company’s long-term value creation and return potential for shareholders. Investors often interpret this as a signal of confidence – management assumes the same economic risk and pursues the same long-term value creation as shareholders,” says Mažvydas Šileika, Deputy CEO for Finance and Investments of AB Akola Group.

If you have any questions regarding the repurchase of AB Akola Group's own shares, please contact UAB FMĮ Orion Securities.

When transferring (selling) AB Akola Group’s own shares, equal opportunities for all shareholders to acquire the Company’s shares are ensured.

For more information:

Mažvydas Šileika

Deputy CEO for Finance and Investments at AB Akola Group

E-mail m.sileika@akolagroup.lt

Mob. +370 619 19 403