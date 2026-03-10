ITN, Neutral Wireless and Haivision deliver UK first live broadcast using new n40 private 5G spectrum at London New Year’s Eve Fireworks

LONDON, March 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Neutral Wireless, a provider of private 5G connectivity solutions for live production and large-scale events, together with Haivision (TSX: HAI), a leading global provider of mission-critical, real-time video networking and visual collaboration solutions, today announced their collaboration with ITN on a private 5G live broadcast deployment supporting the London New Year’s Eve Fireworks 2025/26 production.

ITN, Neutral Wireless, and Haivision have successfully delivered a UK first live broadcast deployment using newly short notice, short duration n40 band spectrum at 2320 to 2340 MHz during the London New Year’s Eve Fireworks 2025/26, enabling agile, high quality production workflows that reached millions of viewers at midnight.

The joint deployment brought together ITN’s live production expertise, Neutral Wireless’ private 5G platform and Haivision’s live video contribution technology to demonstrate how emerging spectrum options can transform connectivity for crowded live events where public mobile networks can become congested.

Working collaboratively, the partners deployed wireless production infrastructure across a complex and high demand density urban environment, supporting resilient live content delivery at national scale.

A portable Neutral Wireless Pop-up 5G Pro system was used to deploy a single cell, providing coverage along the riverbank for wireless camera positions. Two full HD camera feeds were delivered to a local Haivision StreamHub in the production gallery using Falkon X2 and Haivision Pro mobile video transmitters connected to the n40 private network.



A collaborative step forward for live production

The introduction from Ofcom of short notice, short duration licenses of in the 2.3GHz band spectrum announced on 3rd December 2025 is expected to simplify licensing and accelerate deployment timelines for users including short term productions, allowing broadcasters to establish high performance networks in days rather than weeks.



https://www.ofcom.org.uk/spectrum/innovative-use-of-spectrum/enabling-short-notice-short-duration-licences-in-2.3-ghz



Tony Dotchin, Field Support Manager at ITN said: “This deployment showed how quickly we can establish reliable connectivity in one of the year’s busiest broadcast environments. By combining private 5G with modern IP workflows, we worked with greater agility while maintaining the high production standards expected of ITN.”

Enabling more agile and sustainable production

By adopting modern IP video workflows supported by private 5G connectivity, the deployment reduced reliance on extensive cabling, large outside broadcast compounds and traditional infrastructure.

This approach supports more sustainable production models by lowering logistical requirements while enabling teams to deploy connectivity precisely where it is needed.



Malcolm Brew Chief Engineer at Neutral Wireless said: “Collaborating closely with ITN and Haivision allowed us to demonstrate how new spectrum like n40 can unlock faster, more flexible production environments. It’s not about replacing existing broadcast workflows but enhancing them with wireless capabilities that make live production more engaging, scalable and efficient.”

Geoffrey Aitken, Vice President EMEA Sales, Broadcast at Haivision said: “Live broadcasters are under increasing pressure to deliver higher quality content from more locations while working within tighter timelines and more complex connectivity environments. Private 5G helps address one of the industry’s biggest challenges: ensuring reliable, low-latency video contribution in crowded or unpredictable network conditions. By combining private cellular networks with wireless transmission, broadcasters gain the flexibility to deploy cameras anywhere while maintaining the performance and resilience required for live production.”

From innovation to real world delivery

The successful broadcast demonstrates how private 5G is moving beyond trials into operational use across live news, sport and entertainment.

The deployment builds on Neutral Wireless’ broader work delivering private 5G production across land, sea and air environments, alongside ITN’s continued exploration of new production technologies and Haivision’s expertise in low latency video contribution.

Neutral Wireless will be showcasing its wider private 5G capabilities, including its nibOS software platform and live deployment solutions, at Mobile World Congress Barcelona. Visitors can come and see the technology in action, including the company’s distinctive 5G-enabled aircraft positioned at the entrance to Fira Gran Via.

About Neutral Wireless

Neutral Wireless specialises in private 5G connectivity for live production, smart venues, public safety and large scale events. The company enables broadcasters, rights holders and organisations to deploy high performance wireless networks that support modern IP workflows across land, sea and air environments. Its nibOS software platform provides intuitive configuration and monitoring capabilities designed specifically for real - world deployment scenarios. Neutral Wireless works closely with industry partners to deliver flexible, sustainable and scalable connectivity solutions for next generation production.



About ITN

Founded 70 years ago, ITN is one of the UK’s leading production companies, home to three public service broadcaster newsrooms—ITV, Channel 4, and Channel 5—and delivering 70 hours of live linear programming each week. This includes flagship news bulletins, TV’s Good Morning Britain, and 5’s Jeremy Vine, Storm Huntley, and Vanessa.

ITN’s content division, ITN Productions, produces more than 1,000 hours of commissioned programming annually for UK broadcasters and global streamers, spanning documentaries, factual entertainment, education, short form, audio and podcast, and archive-based formats. In addition to a digital team producing direct to consumer content across genres including entertainment, crime, and royals.

ITN is headquartered on Gray’s Inn Road, London, boasting state-of-the-art studios and post-production facilities, all supported by an award-winning technology team. It also operates a newsroom and offices in Leeds, and maintains a global footprint with international bureaus including Washington D.C.



About Haivision

Haivision is a leading global provider of mission-critical, real-time video networking and visual collaboration solutions. Haivision’s connected cloud and intelligent edge technologies enable organizations globally to engage audiences, enhance collaboration, and support decision-making. Haivision provides high-quality, low-latency, secure, and reliable live video at a global scale. Haivision open-sourced its award-winning SRT low-latency video streaming protocol and founded the SRT Alliance to support its adoption. Awarded four Emmys® for Technology and Engineering from the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences, Haivision continues to fuel the future of IP video transformation. Founded in 2004, Haivision is headquartered in Montreal and Chicago with offices, sales, and support located throughout the Americas, Europe, and Asia. To learn more, visit Haivision at www.haivision.com.

