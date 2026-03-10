Acronis Announces New #TeamUp Partnership in Switzerland with Hockey Club Davos AG and COOQIE

SCHAFFHAUSEN, Switzerland, March 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acronis, a global leader in cyber protection, today announced a new three-year #TeamUp partnership in Switzerland with Hockey Club Davos AG (HCD) and COOQIE, a Switzerland-based IT service provider.

As its Cybersecurity Partner, Acronis will deliver integrated cybersecurity and data protection solutions to safeguard Hockey Club Davos AG IT infrastructure, with COOQIE serving as Acronis Delivery Partner, supporting deployment and ongoing management. The collaboration strengthens HCD’s digital resilience as the team enters the Swiss National League playoffs.





“We are proud to expand our #TeamUp presence in Switzerland and across the DACH region with Hockey Club Davos AG and COOQIE,” said Markus Fritz, General Manager, DACH at Acronis. “Sports organizations face the same evolving cyber threats as any enterprise, making strong protection essential to safeguard operations, data, and business continuity. Together with COOQIE, we are delivering integrated cyber protection solutions that reduce risk and ensure HCD can operate securely and reliably throughout the playoffs and beyond.”

Founded in 1921, HCD is one of Switzerland’s most historic and successful ice hockey clubs, competing in the Swiss National League. With a long-standing tradition and a dedicated fan base, HCD remains a prominent force in Swiss hockey and has secured its place in this season’s playoffs early.

“This partnership with Acronis and COOQIE strengthens our IT foundation at an important moment in the season,” said Ivan Fanconi, Member of the Executive Board and responsible for IT infrastructure at Hockey Club Davos AG. “Secure and resilient systems are essential to how we operate as a professional club. With Acronis’ technology and COOQIE’s expertise, we are reinforcing our infrastructure to support both our sporting ambitions and our day-to-day business operations.”

COOQIE is an existing partner of Hockey Club Davos AG and is now expanding its role through the Acronis #TeamUp program as the club’s Acronis Delivery Partner. COOQIE will deploy and manage Acronis’ solutions, delivering integrated backup, disaster recovery, and cybersecurity services tailored to the club’s needs.

“We are proud to expand our long-standing relationship with Hockey Club Davos AG through this collaboration with Acronis,” said Goran Plavšic at COOQIE. “As the Acronis Delivery Partner, we are responsible for implementing and managing the club’s cyber protection environment, ensuring its systems remain secure, resilient, and aligned with the operational demands of a professional sports organization.”

Service providers are invited to join the Acronis #TeamUp Program to deliver Acronis Cyber Protection solutions to world-class and global professional sports teams.

To learn more about Acronis’ #TeamUp Program, please visit https://acronis.com/en-eu/lp/msp-sports.

About COOQIE

Headquartered in Altendorf (SZ), COOQIE is a premier IT services and outsourcing partner dedicated to architecting secure, resilient, and modern IT environments. In a digital landscape defined by complexity, the firm ensures that technology serves as a powerful catalyst for growth rather than a strategic bottleneck.

What truly sets COOQIE apart in a high-turnover industry is the exceptional depth of its core team. Operating as a lean and agile partner, the firm leverages over a century of combined professional experience. This "veteran" perspective allows COOQIE to anticipate challenges before they arise, blending traditional Swiss values with world-class technical proficiency.

For Swiss SMEs seeking to future-proof their operations, COOQIE offers more than just managed services—it provides the peace of mind that comes from a partner who has "seen it all."

About Hockey Club Davos AG

The HCD is one of the best-known and most popular ice hockey clubs in Switzerland, with international appeal thanks to the Spengler Cup. The pursuit of sustainable success and values such as down-to-earthiness and goal-oriented cooperation characterize the club's daily work. The HCD has strong roots in the region and employs 74 permanent staff, 27 part-time employees, and 278 hourly-paid employees, as well as almost 300 officials during the season.

About Acronis

Acronis is a global cyber protection company that provides natively integrated cybersecurity, data protection, and endpoint management for managed service providers (MSPs), small and medium businesses (SMBs), and enterprise IT departments. Acronis solutions are highly efficient and designed to identify, prevent, detect, respond, remediate, and recover from modern cyberthreats with minimal downtime, ensuring data integrity and business continuity. Acronis offers the most comprehensive security solution on the market for MSPs with its unique ability to meet the needs of diverse and distributed IT environments.

A Swiss company founded in Singapore in 2003, Acronis has 15 offices worldwide and employees in 50+ countries. Acronis Cyber Protect is available in 26 languages in 150 countries and is used by over 21,000 service providers to protect over 750,000 businesses. Learn more at www.acronis.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1b6af74b-d864-4a6f-a834-c33cb98bcc06