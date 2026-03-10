The consolidated sales of VILVI Group February 2026

VILVI Group, which consists of Vilkyškių pieninė AB, Modest AB, Kelmės pieninė AB, Kelmės pienas UAB, Pieno logistika AB, Baltic Dairy Board SIA and Marijampolės pieno konservai UAB, which joined the Group on 16 January 2026, consolidated sales for February 2026 amounted EUR 25.39 million – 14.8% increase comparing to February 2025. The consolidated sales of the Group for period January – February 2026 amounted to EUR 52.46 million – 11.8% increase comparing to the same period last year.





Vilija Milaseviciute

Economics and finance director

Phone: +370 441 55 102

Email: vilija.milaseviciute@vilvi.eu