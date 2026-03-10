Optical Interconnect Market Size to Hit USD 67.14 Billion by 2035 | Research by SNS Insider

Austin, March 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Optical Interconnect Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider, “The Optical Interconnect Market Size was valued at USD 17.89 billion in 2025 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.14% to reach USD 67.14 billion by 2035.”

Surging Demand for High-speed Data Transmission in Hyperscale Data Centers and Cloud Infrastructure to Augment Market Expansion Globally

High-speed, low-latency interconnect technologies are vital for handling data-intensive applications as hyperscale data centers grow internationally. Optical interconnects are essential for next-generation cloud computing, edge processing, and AI/ML acceleration because they provide more bandwidth, low power consumption, and better scalability. In order to satisfy performance expectations, traditional copper-based systems are under pressure from rapid digitization, growing video content, IoT devices, and smart services. As a result, optical links are being used on a massive scale.

Optical Interconnect Market Report Scope:

Market Size in 2025E USD 17.89 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 67.14 Billion CAGR CAGR of 14.14% From 2026 to 2035 Key Segmentation • By Product (Cable Assemblies, Connectors, Optical Transceivers, Free Space Optics, Fiber, and Waveguides, Silicon Photonics, PIC-based Interconnects, Optical Engines)



• By Interconnect Level (Metro & Long-haul Optical Interconnect, Board-to-Board & Rack-Level Optical Interconnect, Chip & Board-Level Optical interconnect)

• By Fiber Mode (Single Fiber Mode, Multifiber Mode)

• By Data Rate (Less than 10 GBPS, 10 - 50 Gbps, 50 - 100 Gbps, More than 100 Gbps)

• By Application (Data Communication, Telecommunication)

• By Distance (Less than 10 Km, 11 - 100 Km, More than 100 Km)

Key Segmentation Analysis:

By Product

Optical Transceivers dominated the Optical Interconnect Market with the highest revenue share of about 26.7% in 2025 due to their essential role in enabling high-speed communication across networks. Silicon Photonics is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of about 12.82% from 2026–2035, driven by rising demand for miniaturized, low-power interconnects in AI and cloud applications.

By Interconnect Level

Metro & Long-haul Optical Interconnect held the highest revenue share of about 42% in 2025 due to its widespread deployment in telecommunications and broadband backbone systems. Chip & Board-Level Optical Interconnect is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of about 24.5% from 2026–2035 as chiplet-based architectures and on-chip photonics demand surge in AI training and high-performance computing clusters.

By Fiber Mode

Single Fiber Mode dominated the Optical Interconnect Market with the highest revenue share of about 61.5% in 2025 due to its extensive use in long-distance and backbone optical communication networks. Multifiber Mode is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of about 14.68% from 2026–2035 due to its suitability for short-range, high-throughput applications such as intra-data center and rack-level connectivity.

By Data Rate

10–50 Gbps segment held the highest revenue share of about 30.5% in 2025, largely due to its widespread use in mid-range telecom and enterprise networks. More than 100 Gbps segment is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of about 15.53% from 2026–2035, driven by explosive growth in AI workloads, ultra-HD content, and cloud-native applications requiring ultra-fast interconnects.

By Application

Data Communication led the Optical Interconnect Market with the highest revenue share of about 58.5% in 2025 due to the booming demand from hyperscale data centers globally. It is also expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of about 14.63% from 2026–2035 as enterprises and service providers expand their digital infrastructure across cloud and edge environments.

By Distance

The Less than 10 Km distance segment dominated the Optical Interconnect Market with the highest revenue share of about 46.2% in 2025, driven by the growing demand for short-reach, high-speed links in data centers and enterprise campuses. This segment is also expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of about 14.89% from 2026–2035, as cloud providers scale dense architectures and workloads become more distributed and latency-sensitive.

Regional Insights:

North America dominated the Optical Interconnect Market with a revenue share of 36.2% in 2025, driven by significant investments in hyperscale data centers, silicon photonics R&D, and robust internet infrastructure.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 14.99% from 2026–2035, fueled by rapid urbanization, increasing data consumption, and widespread 5G deployment. Countries, such as China, India, and Japan are heavily investing in cloud infrastructure and high-speed connectivity, positioning the region as a major growth engine for optical interconnect technologies across telecom, enterprise, and government sectors.

Recent Developments:

In May 2025, Broadcom unveiled its third-generation Co-Packaged Optics (CPO) technology supporting 200 Gbit/s per lane, designed for AI-scale networks, highlighting ecosystem readiness with improved thermal prototypes and OSAT process enhancements.

Exclusive Sections of the Optical Interconnect Market Report (The USPs):

TECHNOLOGICAL ADOPTION RATE – helps you understand the adoption of optical interconnect technologies including optical transceivers, cable assemblies, silicon photonics, and photonic integrated circuit (PIC)-based interconnects across data centers, telecom infrastructure, and high-performance computing systems.

– helps you understand the adoption of optical interconnect technologies including optical transceivers, cable assemblies, silicon photonics, and photonic integrated circuit (PIC)-based interconnects across data centers, telecom infrastructure, and high-performance computing systems. HIGH-SPEED DATA TRANSMISSION TRENDS – helps you identify the growing share of optical interconnect solutions supporting data rates above 100 Gbps and the increasing deployment of chip-level and board-level optical connectivity architectures.

– helps you identify the growing share of optical interconnect solutions supporting data rates above 100 Gbps and the increasing deployment of chip-level and board-level optical connectivity architectures. MARKET DEMAND & APPLICATION METRICS – helps you analyze the demand distribution between data communication and telecommunication applications along with the expansion of board-to-board, rack-level, and chip-level optical interconnects in hyperscale data centers.

– helps you analyze the demand distribution between data communication and telecommunication applications along with the expansion of board-to-board, rack-level, and chip-level optical interconnects in hyperscale data centers. CAPACITY UTILIZATION RATES – helps you evaluate market performance through revenue growth trends, production output levels, and the average selling price dynamics of optical interconnect solutions across different data rate categories.

– helps you evaluate market performance through revenue growth trends, production output levels, and the average selling price dynamics of optical interconnect solutions across different data rate categories. SUPPLY CHAIN DISRUPTION INDEX – helps you assess production dependencies including the share of single-mode versus multimode fiber manufacturing and the sourcing of components from silicon photonics and integrated photonics supply chains.

– helps you assess production dependencies including the share of single-mode versus multimode fiber manufacturing and the sourcing of components from silicon photonics and integrated photonics supply chains. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE – helps you gauge the competitive strength of leading optical interconnect manufacturers based on their market share across transceivers, connectors, and optical engines along with their innovation capabilities and deployment strategies.

