Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners raises EUR 1.3 bn for the 2nd vintage of its flagship credit strategy at first close

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, March 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CIP’s CI Green Credit Fund II (GCF II) has reached first close, raising EUR 1.3 billion in committed capital and is targeting an overall fundraise of EUR 2 billion. This includes commitments to its closed-ended fund, related evergreen vehicle and discretionary co-investments.

GCF II has received commitments from a range of institutional partners across the globe, including sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies and pension funds. CIP has also made a significant commitment to GCF II, demonstrating its conviction in the strategy.

The investment period for the predecessor fund, GCF I, has ended and the team is now actively investing in GCF II. Having made 12 global investments diversified across technologies and debt structures, CGF I has reached 100%1 of capital committed and had its first full realisation in Q4 2025. With ample current opportunities in the pipeline, GCF II has already made the first investment by providing refinancing to a Dutch portfolio of solar and battery storage (BESS) assets, representing 450MW of capacity.

The fund’s investment strategy is focused on providing credit solutions to renewable energy projects, energy-transition companies, and adjacent opportunities in OECD jurisdictions, particularly in Europe, North America and selective jurisdictions in the Asia-Pacific region. It targets higher-yielding debt, focusing primarily on senior secured credit investments.

CIP’s flagship credit strategy seeks to invest into balanced and diversified investments across transaction types, project lifecycles, geographies and technologies. It provides investors with access to an asset class with substantial growth momentum, attractive risk-adjusted returns and low correlation to other asset classes.

“We are very pleased to have reached a strong first close for our flagship credit fund, with impressive support from existing and new investors across North America, Europe, and the APAC region. We believe the market for this type of capital offers investors an attractive risk adjusted return, while at the same time providing the market with a capital solution that will help drive the build-out of much needed energy solutions,” says Jakob Groot, Partner and Co-Head of the CIP Credit Platform.

About Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners

Founded in 2012, Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners P/S (CIP) is a global fund manager and leading investor in energy infrastructure. CIP builds value that matters by developing and constructing critical infrastructure projects that shape the future of energy.

Through its funds, CIP invests in power generation (solar and wind), energy storage, transmission and distribution, advanced bioenergy, low-carbon fuels and carbon capture.

With 15 funds currently under management, CIP is trusted by over 200 of some of the world’s largest and most sophisticated institutions, having raised EUR ~37 billion to date. CIP has projects in more than 30 countries, with presence on the ground through a network of +2,300 employees.

CIP’s Credit platform was established in 2022 following the launch of CI Green Credit Fund I. The platform has raised EUR ~2.6 billion of capital since inception, including EUR ~600 million of co-investment capital. The platform has expertise in greenfield energy debt investments and benefits from the industrial expertise of the broader CIP platform.

For more information, visit www.cip.com.

Legal disclaimer

This release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to purchase any security. Any investment involves substantial risks including complete loss of capital. There can be no assurance that CIP will be able to implement the strategy described herein or, if implemented, that it will lead to successful results. Similarly, there can be no assurance that CIP will be able to maintain the advantages discussed herein over time or outperform third parties or the financial markets generally.

Certain information contained herein constitutes “forward-looking statements,” which can be identified by the use of terms such as “may,” “will,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates” or comparable terminology.

Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, changes in economic conditions, political changes, legal and regulatory requirements, interest rate fluctuations, as well as changes in markets, prospects and competition. There can be no assurance that historical trends will continue. Some of the views expressed herein are the opinions of CIP and should not be construed as absolute statements and are subject to change without notice.

__________

1 As of March 2026, calculation includes, among other things, reserve capital for FX liquidity management and potential add-on investments.