Evolt Charging partners with AMPECO to support the next phase of EV Charging

Evolt Charging has selected AMPECO, the EV charging management platform supporting 190+ charging networks across 70+ markets, as the software platform behind its EV charging services to support the next phase of EV charging growth across the UK.

Backed by AMPECO’s advanced software capabilities, Evolt will enhance its offering under a newly evolved platform, e.Connect+, a major development of its existing e.Connect, delivering greater functionality, scalability, and performance to customers nationwide.

Established in 2010, Evolt Charging, part of SWARCO Smart Charging – the UK’s leading EV charging business - operates as a full-turnkey EV charging partner, delivering design and consultation, hardware supply and installation, field maintenance, network management software solutions, and charge point host and EV driver support. It manages more than 10,000 charge points across the UK on behalf of its customers, collectively serving 400,000 EV drivers and processing over three million charging sessions annually.

The partnership reflects the continued evolution of the UK’s EV charging market. As deployments scale and customer requirements become more sophisticated, charging infrastructure must deliver not only reliable hardware but also integrated management, operational visibility, and seamless coordination across multiple stakeholders and diverse charging environments.

As part of a strategic review of its software architecture, Evolt selected AMPECO's platform — chosen for its flexibility across operating models, open extensibility, and a clear long-term development roadmap — to strengthen the operational foundation underpinning its end-to-end service model. With this investment in its charging management platform, Evolt will gain greater oversight, enhanced integration capabilities, improved functionality, and long-term resilience across its charging portfolio.

“After 15 years supporting the UK EV market, we’ve seen the expectations placed on charging solution providers increase significantly,” says Justin Meyer, Managing Director at SWARCO Smart Charging.

“Our business offers a wide range of innovative charging solutions and services which provide specific functionality for the different strategic market sectors we serve,” Justin explains. “That diversity is one of our key strengths, but it demands a platform capable of accommodating different operating models and system integration requirements simultaneously.”

“Following a detailed evaluation of the market, AMPECO stood out as the clear partner for us, demonstrating the technical depth and long-term development capability aligned with how our business, our customers’ needs, and the wider market are evolving. Bringing together two best-in-class EV charging leaders gives us the platform we need to support the next stage of our growth.”

As the EV transition enters a more operationally sophisticated phase, the collaboration strengthens Evolt’s ability to deliver integrated, resilient, and future-ready charging solutions across the UK.

By strengthening its software foundation, Evolt reinforces its position as a single, accountable partner for organisations deploying EV infrastructure. Whether for public charging networks, fleets at transport hubs, or depot-based locations where there is a greater need for smart load management and integration with wider on-site operational systems. With e.Connect+, Evolt can provide a more intelligent, resilient, and scalable software platform to meet the rapidly evolving needs of the market.

AMPECO's platform brings to eConnect+ the depth Evolt's operations require: hardware-agnostic management across its entire charging estate, dynamic load management for depot and commercial environments, multi-operator management, and open APIs that give Evolt's software team the flexibility to build tailored integrations — from custom real-time dashboards for operators to direct data access for specific client requirements.

AMPECO's AI capabilities — automated fault resolution, failed authentication analysis, and session anomaly detection — are built into eConnect+, delivering operational intelligence at every level of the charging operation.

"It is a great honour to support Evolt, a leader in the UK’s EV charging space. Working with such an experienced operator helps us stay laser-focused on solving the pain points of large-scale providers and developing features with a real impact at scale," said Stefan Ivanov, Chief Revenue Officer at AMPECO.

"At AMPECO, we provide more than just a solid platform with industry-leading security and reliability; we empower Evolt to enhance and customize our technology with the unique selling points they need to stay ahead of the competition."

AMPECO's platform is built for operators who need depth across every layer of charging network management — and the flexibility to customise it for their own use cases. Supporting 190+ charging network operators across 70+ markets — from energy utilities and large-scale CPOs in Europe to operators across North America, Australia, the Middle East, Latin America, and New Zealand — AMPECO brings a track record of working with operators managing complex, multi-hardware networks at scale.





About Evolt Charging

Evolt Charging is a leading provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure, supporting the UK’s transition to sustainable mobility. With 15 years plus experience and over 10,000 commercial charging points installed nationwide, Evolt Charging delivers comprehensive solutions to a broad range of clients, including local authorities and councils, Fleet, Destination charging, Motorway Service Providers, Charge Point Operators (CPOs), and private sector organisations. Our offering spans the full project lifecycle, from consultancy and design through to hardware and installation, software, maintenance and customer service - ensuring a reliable, turnkey EV Charging solution tailored to every need.

As a brand of SWARCO Smart Charging Ltd and part of the internationally respected SWARCO Group, Evolt Charging benefits from decades of experience in intelligent traffic systems and road safety. This backing allows us to integrate our EV charging solutions into wider mobility strategies, helping reduce transport-related emissions while enhancing road infrastructure.

Our diverse portfolio includes AC chargers and DC solutions, enabling us to meet the demands of both every day and high-usage applications. Our commitment to innovation and service excellence has been consistently recognised by industry peers. Evolt Charging is proud to have received accolades such as the GreenFleet Award for Fleet and Workplace charging provider of the Year, the eMobility Award for EV Network Operator of the Year, and for two consecutive years the eMobility Service Team of the Year award, underscoring our leadership in the field.

From towns and cities to commercial fleets and future-ready transit systems, Evolt Charging empowers partners to build cleaner, smarter transport networks across the UK with expert support every step of the way.

www.evoltcharging.co.uk

For further press information, please contact:

Rob Howard - rhoward@gravityglobal.com

Alastair Bond - alastair.bond@gravityglobal.com

Gravity Global

About AMPECO

AMPECO is the global EV charging management software platform trusted by 190+ charging network operators across 70+ markets to launch, operate, and grow their networks. White-label and hardware-agnostic, it serves as operators' central software backbone — giving them full ownership of their brand, data, and business model. Powerful APIs enable customization, extensibility, and integration with any software tool or service. Built with AI at its core, AMPECO enables operators to manage the full complexity of their networks with intelligence embedded at every layer. For more information, visit ampeco.com .

Media contact:

Dimitar Atanasov

Brand and Communications Manager, AMPECO

dimitar.atanasov@ampeco.com

Attachment