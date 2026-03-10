Cell-Free DNA (cfDNA) Testing Market Size to Reach USD 39.43 Billion by 2035; Growth is Propelling Owing to Continuous Growth of Genomics Research Globally | SNS Insider

Austin, March 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SNS Insider, The Cell-Free DNA (cfDNA) Testing Market size is valued at USD 10.85 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 39.43 Billion by 2035 and grow at a CAGR of 13.78% over the forecast period 2026-2035.

The Cell-Free DNA (cfDNA) Testing market is expected to be around the world due to rising demand for noninvasive diagnostic solutions as well as the rising prevalence of genetic disorders and the burden of cancer among the population.

Cell-Free DNA (cfDNA) Testing Market Size and Forecast:

Market Size in 2025: USD 10.85 Billion

Market Size by 2035: USD 39.43 Billion

CAGR: 13.78% from 2026 to 2035

Base Year: 2025

Forecast Period: 2026–2035

Historical Data: 2022–2024





The U.S. Cell-Free DNA (cfDNA) Testing Market size is USD 2.24 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 6.66 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 8.85% over the forecast period of 2026-2035.

U.S. Cell Free DNA Testing Market is expected to be driven owing to growing adoption of NIPT, increasing number of cancer and genetic disorders, rising demand for liquid biopsy and transplant monitoring applications.

Rising Demand for Non-Invasive Diagnostic Solutions to Augment Market Growth Globally

The rise in the market can be attributed to the increased awareness of people regarding prenatal screening, early detection of cancer, and monitoring of transplants, and thus, driving the Cell-Free DNA (cfDNA) Testing market. The non-invasive property, high precision, and rapid insights for actionable clinical decisions of cfDNA-based tests have led to the widespread increase in their use among healthcare providers and patients. Demand is largely driven by prenatal screening programs, with industry studies estimating over 60% of demand from this cohort, signaling the importance of cfDNA tests in early detection and personalized medicine.

Cell-Free DNA (cfDNA) Testing Market Segmentation Analysis:

By Application

In 2025, Prenatal Testing NIPT dominated with 60% share due to its large adoption in early detection of chromosomal abnormalities, high specificity and clinical adoption among pregnant women. The market for Oncology Liquid Biopsy is spurring the high growth due to the rising need for early cancer diagnosis, monitoring treatment response, and for precision medicine applications.

By Technology

In 2025, Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) dominated with 55% share due to its high-throughput nature, precision, and ability to detect a variety of genetic variants in parallel per specimen from cfDNA. Digital PCR (dPCR) is an increasingly sensitive technique for detecting low-abundance derived from the respective molecular targets and cross-contaminated by reagents.

By End-User

In 2025, Clinical Laboratories dominated with 58% share as high volume of testing paired with presence of sophisticated infrastructure to process them, and inclusion of cfDNA assays to routine diagnostics. With more institutions creating in-house prenatal, oncology and transplant monitoring programs, the market of cfDNA testing is also expanding as many hospitals expand their test offerings.

By Test Type

In 2025, cfDNA Kits dominated with 62% share attributed to the fact that cfDNA is mainly utilized for prenatal screening applications and routine diagnostics globally. The Multi-Cancer Early Detection tests market is blossoming owing to rising efforts toward early cancer diagnosis and personalized medicine execution.

Cell-Free DNA (cfDNA) Testing Market Regional Insights:

The cell-free DNA (cfDNA) testing market in North America held the largest regional revenue share in 2025 at nearly 36.12% of the total market revenue. The North America market is propelled by high awareness level of genetic disorders, increased adoption of non-invasive prenatal testing (NIPT), and availability of major diagnostic laboratories.

Asia Pacific is the highest growing regions in terms of CAGR of 17.52% between 2026–2035. Factors such as rising awareness about prenatal and cancer diagnostics, increasing hospital and laboratory infrastructure, and increased adoption of cfDNA testing, especially in countries such as China, India, Japan, and Australia, contribute to the robust growth.

Major Players Analysis Listed in the Cell-Free DNA (cfDNA) Testing Market Report:

Illumina, Inc.

F. Hoffmann‑La Roche Ltd.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Natera, Inc.

Guardant Health, Inc.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

QIAGEN N.V.

Bio‑Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Myriad Genetics, Inc.

Exact Sciences Corporation

Foundation Medicine, Inc.

Invitae Corporation

NeoGenomics Laboratories, Inc.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation

Biodesix, Inc.

Biocept, Inc.

CareDx, Inc.

BillionToOne, Inc.

Cell-Free DNA (cfDNA) Testing Market Recent Developments:

In early 2026 , Illumina reported its fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2025 results with revenue growth of approximately 5% in Q4 and a positive outlook for 2026, highlighting expanding adoption of next-generation sequencing-based testing in clinical markets and growth opportunities from recent acquisitions such as the Standard BioTools proteomics business.

, Illumina reported its fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2025 results with revenue growth of approximately 5% in Q4 and a positive outlook for 2026, highlighting expanding adoption of next-generation sequencing-based testing in clinical markets and growth opportunities from recent acquisitions such as the Standard BioTools proteomics business. In 2025, Roche’s Diagnostics Division expanded its portfolio with new instrument platforms, digital solutions, and a broader in vitro diagnostic test menu, reflecting ongoing investment in high‑value assays including molecular diagnostics that support cfDNA and related testing workflows.

Cell-Free DNA (cfDNA) Testing Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025 USD 10.85 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 39.43 Billion CAGR CAGR of 13.78% From 2026 to 2035 Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Historical Data 2022-2024 Key Segments • By Application: (Prenatal Testing NIPT, Oncology Liquid Biopsy, Transplant Monitoring)

• By Technology: (Next-Generation Sequencing NGS, Digital PCR dPCR, Microarray-based Detection)

• By End User: (Clinical Laboratories, Hospitals, Research Centers)

• By Test Type: (cfDNA Kits, cfDNA Services, Multi-Cancer Early Detection) Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

