Floating Production Storage and Offloading Industry Report 2026-2035: Market to Reach $33.91 Billion by 2030 with Exxon Mobil, Shell, TotalEnergies, and SBM Offshore Leading

Key opportunities in the FPSO market include expanding offshore oil and gas exploration, growing demand for renewable energy applications, rising investments in digital transformation for operational efficiency, and increased focus on deepwater projects. Asia-Pacific is poised for rapid growth, driven by flexible, cost-efficient solutions.

Dublin, March 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Floating Production Storage and Offloading Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) market is experiencing robust growth, expected to increase from $22.7 billion in 2025 to $24.52 billion in 2026, with a CAGR of 8%. This upward trend is fueled by the expansion of offshore oil and gas exploration, deepwater reserves development, and advances in offshore engineering. Looking forward, the market is projected to reach $33.91 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.5%, driven by rising investments in offshore energy projects and the modernization of FPSOs.

Renewable energy demands are significantly propelling FPSO market growth. FPSOs are increasingly utilized in renewable applications such as floating offshore wind farms and offshore hydrogen production. Notably, Europe saw a rise in offshore wind capacity in 2023, adding 4.2 GW, thereby underscoring the FPSO market's role in renewable energy expansion.

Industry leaders are focusing on digital transformation initiatives to enhance operational efficiency. For example, SLB S.A. and SBM Offshore N.V. have launched a digital alliance to improve FPSO performance through real-time data analytics and machine learning, significantly optimizing operations and sustainability.

Strategic acquisitions are also shaping the FPSO landscape. In April 2024, EIG Global Energy Partners and Lake Capital Investimentos acquired Ocyan Participacoes S.A., aiming to strengthen their presence in Brazil's offshore sector by leveraging operational expertise in FPSO operations and subsea construction.

Major players in the FPSO market include Exxon Mobil Corporation, Shell plc., TotalEnergies SE, and SBM Offshore N.V. North America was the largest FPSO market region in 2025, with Asia-Pacific anticipated to be the fastest-growing region in upcoming years.

The FPSO market encompasses revenues from services such as oil and gas processing, operations and maintenance, and offloading services, as well as sales of related systems and equipment. This market value is defined by revenues from goods and services sales within specific geographies, providing a comprehensive view of the market dynamics.

For more insights into the FPSO market's future and the role of digital transformation and renewable energy, industry stakeholders are encouraged to explore the latest market analyses and strategic developments.

