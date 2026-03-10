Underground Natural Gas Storage Industry Report 2026

Dublin, March 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Underground Natural Gas Storage Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The underground natural gas storage market is witnessing robust growth, projected to expand from $339.93 billion in 2025 to $358.14 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 5.4%. This growth is driven by seasonal demand fluctuations, consumption increases, price volatility management, and expanding pipeline networks, bolstered by government energy security policies.

Looking ahead, the market is forecasted to reach $436.25 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.1%. This anticipated growth factors in hydrogen blending initiatives, grid balancing demand, LNG infrastructure expansion, and decarbonization efforts, with digital monitoring of storage assets playing a significant role. Key trends include strategic investments in energy storage infrastructure, salt cavern storage facilities, and integration with smart grid systems to enhance supply security and reliability.

The increase in natural gas production underpins future growth in the storage market. As cleaner energy alternatives drive demand, underground storage offers critical benefits like supply fluctuation management, price stability, and renewable energy integration support. According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, U.S. dry natural gas production reached 37.8 trillion cubic feet in 2023, a 4.3% increase over 2022, highlighting the sector's rapid expansion.

Innovations such as the hydrogen storage salt caverns initiative demonstrate the sector's future potential. The European Consortium's FrHyGe project, funded by the EU's Clean Hydrogen Partnership, with a budget of €43 million, aims to validate large-scale underground hydrogen storage. This strategic initiative explores converting salt caverns for hydrogen storage, potentially facilitating large-scale energy transformations across the continent.

Recent corporate activities underscore the industry's dynamism. In January 2024, Williams acquired natural gas storage assets from Hartree Partners LP for $1.95 billion, adding six storage sites and 230 miles of transmission pipelines, enhancing their strategic market position. Key players include Exxon Mobil Corporation, Equinor ASA, Gazprom PJSC, and more, each pushing the envelope in technology and infrastructure.

Geographically, Europe was the largest underground natural gas market region in 2025, with significant activity across Asia-Pacific, North and South America, and other global regions. Countries like the USA, China, and Germany are at the forefront of market activities, driving the demand and innovation landscape.

The market comprises revenue from seasonal supply balancing, strategic reserves, and emergency backup services. By engaging in these critical functions, the market ensures reliable energy provision amidst dynamic demand and supply conditions, securing the role of natural gas as a central energy solution.

By Type: Depleted Gas Reservoir, Salt Caverns, Aquifers, Other Types

By Application: Residential, Commercial, Other Applications

By End-Use Sector: Utilities & Power Generation, Industrial, Residential & Commercial, Oil & Gas Operators

Depleted Gas Reservoir: Onshore, Offshore

Salt Caverns: Solution-Mined, Compacted

Aquifers: Freshwater, Brine

Other Types: Geological Formations, Non-Conventional Storage

Companies Mentioned: Exxon Mobil, Equinor ASA, Uniper Energy Storage, Gazprom PJSC, Enbridge Inc., ONEOK Inc., Sempra Energy, TC Energy Corp., Williams Companies, Naftogaz, and others.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $358.14 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $436.25 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.1% Regions Covered Global

