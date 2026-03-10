Landsbankinn hf.: Offering of covered bonds

Landsbankinn will offer covered bonds for sale via auction held on Thursday 12 March at 15:00. The non-indexed series LBANK CB 29 will be offered for sale.

Expected settlement date is 19 March 2026.

The covered bonds will be issued under the bank’s covered bond programme. Covered bonds issued by Landsbankinn are rated A+ with stable outlook by S&P Global Ratings.

Landsbankinn Capital Markets will manage the auction. For further information, please call +354 410 7330 or email verdbrefamidlun@landsbankinn.is.