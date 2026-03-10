Seismic Survey Industry Report 2026-2035: Market to Reach $13.9 Billion by 2030 with China National Petroleum Corp, Schlumberger, Fugro NV, CGG Leading

Dublin, March 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Seismic Survey Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The seismic survey market has been experiencing robust growth, expanding from $10.34 billion in 2025 to an anticipated $10.92 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 5.6%. This growth has been driven by increased global oil and gas exploration activities, a heightened need for subsurface geological evaluation, and the expansion of offshore drilling initiatives. As seismic data acquisition projects grow and reliance on seismic survey technologies strengthens, the market is set for further expansion.
Looking ahead, the seismic survey market size is forecasted to reach $13.9 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.2%. Key drivers over this period include rising investments in offshore exploration, increased demand for detailed reservoir insights, and the growing adoption of 3D and 4D exploration surveys. The expansion of digital seismic data analysis and a focus on exploration accuracy are set to further catalyze this growth. Notably, increasing utilization of advanced seismic imaging technologies and a strong emphasis on high-resolution subsurface mapping underscore the market's expanding capabilities.
As global oil and gas needs rise, seismic surveys are playing an increasingly pivotal role in exploration. These surveys are crucial for imaging the earth's subsurface and monitoring oil and gas fields to optimize production. For example, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, U.S. crude oil production is projected to increase significantly, underscoring the importance of seismic surveys in meeting this demand.
Industry leaders are focused on advancing 3D seismic technology to enhance service reliability. In December 2023, Ukrnafta launched 3D seismic surveys in western Ukraine, utilizing innovative wireless data logging systems. Such developments showcase the technological strides within the sector.
In a strategic move to bolster exploration insights, TGS ASA merged with PGS ASA in July 2024. This merger aims to integrate TGS's energy data and analytics strengths with PGS's geophysical expertise, offering enriched exploration and production insights globally.
The competitive landscape features key players such as China National Petroleum Corporation, Schlumberger Limited, and Fugro NV, among others. North America, identified as the largest region in the seismic survey market in 2025, along with regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, and more, form the core markets analyzed in recent reports.
The market encapsulates revenues derived from services like borehole seismic surveys, data visualization, and processing, along with sales of recording systems and seismic sensors. These revenues represent earnings from entities providing these services and products within the specified market and geography.
Global Seismic Survey Market Trends and Strategies
- Increasing Use of Advanced Seismic Imaging Technologies
- Rising Demand for High Resolution Subsurface Mapping
- Growing Emphasis on Offshore and Deepwater Exploration
- Expansion of 3D and 4D Seismic Survey Capabilities
- Strengthening Focus on Accurate Geological Understanding
- Internet of Things (Iot), Smart Infrastructure & Connected Ecosystems
- Artificial Intelligence & Autonomous Intelligence
- Digitalization, Cloud, Big Data & Cybersecurity
- Industry 4.0 & Intelligent Manufacturing
- Sustainability, Climate Tech & Circular Economy
