Seismic Survey Industry Report 2026-2035: Market to Reach $13.9 Billion by 2030 with China National Petroleum Corp, Schlumberger, Fugro NV, CGG Leading

Dublin, March 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Seismic Survey Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The seismic survey market has been experiencing robust growth, expanding from $10.34 billion in 2025 to an anticipated $10.92 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 5.6%. This growth has been driven by increased global oil and gas exploration activities, a heightened need for subsurface geological evaluation, and the expansion of offshore drilling initiatives. As seismic data acquisition projects grow and reliance on seismic survey technologies strengthens, the market is set for further expansion.

Looking ahead, the seismic survey market size is forecasted to reach $13.9 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.2%. Key drivers over this period include rising investments in offshore exploration, increased demand for detailed reservoir insights, and the growing adoption of 3D and 4D exploration surveys. The expansion of digital seismic data analysis and a focus on exploration accuracy are set to further catalyze this growth. Notably, increasing utilization of advanced seismic imaging technologies and a strong emphasis on high-resolution subsurface mapping underscore the market's expanding capabilities.

As global oil and gas needs rise, seismic surveys are playing an increasingly pivotal role in exploration. These surveys are crucial for imaging the earth's subsurface and monitoring oil and gas fields to optimize production. For example, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, U.S. crude oil production is projected to increase significantly, underscoring the importance of seismic surveys in meeting this demand.

Industry leaders are focused on advancing 3D seismic technology to enhance service reliability. In December 2023, Ukrnafta launched 3D seismic surveys in western Ukraine, utilizing innovative wireless data logging systems. Such developments showcase the technological strides within the sector.

In a strategic move to bolster exploration insights, TGS ASA merged with PGS ASA in July 2024. This merger aims to integrate TGS's energy data and analytics strengths with PGS's geophysical expertise, offering enriched exploration and production insights globally.

The competitive landscape features key players such as China National Petroleum Corporation, Schlumberger Limited, and Fugro NV, among others. North America, identified as the largest region in the seismic survey market in 2025, along with regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, and more, form the core markets analyzed in recent reports.

The market encapsulates revenues derived from services like borehole seismic surveys, data visualization, and processing, along with sales of recording systems and seismic sensors. These revenues represent earnings from entities providing these services and products within the specified market and geography.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $10.92 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $13.9 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.2% Regions Covered Global

Global Seismic Survey Market Trends and Strategies

Increasing Use of Advanced Seismic Imaging Technologies

Rising Demand for High Resolution Subsurface Mapping

Growing Emphasis on Offshore and Deepwater Exploration

Expansion of 3D and 4D Seismic Survey Capabilities

Strengthening Focus on Accurate Geological Understanding

Internet of Things (Iot), Smart Infrastructure & Connected Ecosystems

Artificial Intelligence & Autonomous Intelligence

Digitalization, Cloud, Big Data & Cybersecurity

Industry 4.0 & Intelligent Manufacturing

Sustainability, Climate Tech & Circular Economy

Companies Featured

China National Petroleum Corporation

Schlumberger Limited

Fugro NV

CGG SA

Petroleum Geo-Services ASA

TGS Nopec Geophysical ASA

Shearwater Geoservices Limited

SAExploration Inc

Spectrum ASA

ION Geophysical Corporation

Fairfield Industries Incorporated

Geokinetics Inc

Dawson Geophysical Co

SeaBird Exploration Plc

Dolphin Geophysical AS

Terra Seis Group

Global Geophysical Services Inc

Geospace Technologies Corp

Katalyst Data Management LLC

Terrex Seismic

NodalSeismic LLC

Pulse Seismic Inc

Axxis Geo Solutions ASA

Alpine Ocean Seismic Survey Inc

EON Geosciences Inc

New Resolution Geophysics

Agile Seismic LLC

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/badif

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment