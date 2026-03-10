Oil Shale Industry Report 2026-2035: Market to Reach $6.6 Billion by 2030 with AuraSource, BP, Chevron, ExxonMobil, Independent Energy Partners Leading

Dublin, March 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Oil Shale Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The oil shale market is experiencing rapid growth, projected to rise from $3.66 billion in 2025 to $4.11 billion in 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.3%. This growth is driven by rising crude oil prices, energy security concerns, shale reserve availability, technological strides in extraction, and governmental support for domestic energy initiatives.

By 2030, the market is expected to expand further, reaching $6.6 billion at a CAGR of 12.5%. Key factors include enhanced extraction efficiency, rising fuel demand in developing areas, investments in unconventional resources, reduced import dependency, and advancements in environmental management. The market is poised to benefit from trends such as increasing interest in alternative hydrocarbon sources and the adoption of in-situ extraction technologies.

Crude oil price increments, as projected by the U.S. Energy Information Administration, signify continued market growth, forecasting Brent crude oil prices in the mid-$80 per barrel range by the end of 2024. This upward trend underscores the potential for shale oil as a viable alternative, driven by efficient extraction methods like fracking.

Leading companies are focusing on technological advancements to improve industry efficiency. For instance, Baker Hughes unveiled new sensor technologies in mid-2024 to enhance safety and productivity in energy applications. These innovations support informed decision-making through reliable data collection, promoting both safety and productivity enhancements.

Strategic acquisitions are also reshaping the market landscape. ConocoPhillips' acquisition of Marathon Oil for $22.5 billion in May 2024 exemplifies efforts to enhance its resources in key shale formations, optimize operations, and solidify its market position in unconventional hydrocarbon production.

The oil shale market comprises key players such as BP PLC, Chevron Corporation, ExxonMobil Corporation, Shell PLC, and ConocoPhillips, with operations across major regions including North America and Europe. These companies are leading initiatives in shale resource development, thereby bolstering market growth.

North America holds the largest market share, followed by Europe. The regions covered in the market report include Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The market is fueled by the sale of carbonate-rich, siliceous, and cannel shale types, contributing to the factory gate values that reflect the overall revenue generated from the sale of goods including related services within this sector.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $4.11 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $6.6 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 12.5% Regions Covered Global

