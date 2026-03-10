Oil and Gas Infrastructure Industry Report 2026-2035 Featuring NGL Energy Partners, Centrica, Kinder Morgan, Schlumberger, Royal Vopak NV, Shell PLC, Exxon Mobil, Baker Hughes, Chevron, TotalEnergies

Dublin, March 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Oil and Gas Infrastructure Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The oil and gas infrastructure market has experienced robust growth, projected to expand from $798.89 billion in 2025 to $862.99 billion in 2026, with an 8% CAGR. This growth is driven by increased global oil and gas output, extended refining capacities, and rising fuel transport demand, alongside investments in pipeline networks and export terminal developments. Forecasts suggest the market will escalate further to $1.18 trillion by 2030, marking an 8.3% CAGR. Key drivers include the surge in LNG trade volumes, offshore field development, and a focus on energy security infrastructure.

The demand for natural gas is anticipated to further propel the industry's expansion. Growing consumption necessitates enhanced infrastructure for efficient transport, storage, and distribution, underscoring energy security and supporting cleaner energy transitions. For instance, the European Commission reported increased natural gas demand in 2023 across several countries, fostering infrastructure development to meet these needs.

Innovation plays a pivotal role in the market's evolution, with companies enhancing product offerings to align with customer demands. Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., for instance, unveiled intelligent architecture and E&P solutions in September 2023, leveraging cutting-edge technologies such as high-performance computing and AI to optimize oil and gas exploration and development processes.

Strategic acquisitions are also shaping the market landscape. Hazoor Multi Projects Ltd. (HMPL), an Indian engineering and construction services provider, acquired Quippo Oil and Gas Infrastructure in August 2025. This acquisition aims to fortify HMPL's stance in the energy infrastructure domain through expanded offerings in oil and gas pipeline and EPC services.

Major companies in the sector, such as NGL Energy Partners LP, Centrica PLC, and Kinder Morgan Inc., are actively engaged in advancing market share, alongside giants like Schlumberger Limited, Royal Vopak NV, and Shell PLC. The sector is diverse, with participation from both long-established corporations and dynamic entrants.

In 2025, Europe was identified as the largest region within the market, encompassing regions like Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, and others. Key countries include Australia, Brazil, China, and the USA, demonstrating the market's global footprint and strategic importance in diverse geographies.

Key Companies Featured: NGL Energy Partners LP, Centrica PLC, Kinder Morgan Inc., Schlumberger Limited, Royal Vopak NV, Shell PLC, Exxon Mobil Corporation, Baker Hughes Company, Chevron Corporation, TotalEnergies SE, among others.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $862.99 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1180 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.3% Regions Covered Global



