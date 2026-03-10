AI in Oil and Gas Industry Research Report 2026-2035: Market to Surpass $7.5 Billion by 2030 with IBM, Microsoft, Google, Intel Schlumberger, Halliburton, Baker Hughes Leading

Dublin, March 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "AI in Oil and Gas Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The AI in oil and gas market is experiencing significant growth, with a projected increase from $4.04 billion in 2025 to $4.55 billion in 2026, at a robust CAGR of 12.8%. This historical growth is driven by the need for operational efficiency, volatile oil prices, advancements in digital oilfield initiatives, the complexity of offshore explorations, and the availability of vast operational data sets.

Looking ahead, the market is expected to expand to $7.51 billion by 2030, achieving a CAGR of 13.3%. Key drivers in this forecast period include a strong focus on cost reduction, the demand for real-time decision-making, increasing safety regulations, the development of smart oilfields, and advancements in AI software platforms. Notable trends include the rising adoption of predictive maintenance solutions, drilling optimization algorithms, integration with IoT oilfield systems, and the deployment of robotics and drones, along with data-driven reservoir management strategies.

Rising oil and gas exploration activities are a significant growth driver for AI application in this sector. As global energy demand grows, so does the need for efficient exploration techniques. AI helps optimize exploration processes by providing automated, data-driven solutions, reducing operational risks. For instance, in June 2025, the U.S. Energy Information Administration noted an increase in domestic crude oil production, reaching 13.2 million barrels per day in 2024, a 2% rise from the previous year. This trend underscores the correlation between exploration activities and AI growth in the oil and gas market.

Leading companies are investing in advanced AI solutions to boost operational efficiency, enhance predictive maintenance, and improve safety. AI tools are increasingly being utilized to streamline processes, predict equipment failures, and enhance decision-making. For example, Indosat introduced AI-powered cloud solutions in July 2024, enhancing efficiency by automating tasks and optimizing resources, ultimately providing significant cost savings. Additionally, these tools facilitate data-driven decision-making through rapid analysis of large datasets, improving organizational productivity.

In March 2023, Accenture plc expanded its digital capabilities by acquiring Flutura Decision Sciences and Analytics, a company specializing in data analytics and AI solutions, to enhance its competitive edge and service offerings.

Prominent companies in this market include IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Google LLC, Intel Corporation, Schlumberger Limited, Halliburton Company, Baker Hughes Company, and many others, with North America being the largest and fastest-growing region as of 2025.

The AI in oil and gas market includes revenues from professional services, managed services, installation, training, support, and maintenance. The market value encompasses the sale of hardware and software necessary for providing AI services within specified geographies. It constitutes revenues generated by organizations within these geographies, highlighting the market's financial health and growth prospects in the coming years.

Report Scope:

Markets Covered: Hardware, Software, Hybrid; Functions like Predictive Maintenance, Material Movement, and Production Planning; Processes including Reservoir and Drilling Optimization.

Hardware, Software, Hybrid; Functions like Predictive Maintenance, Material Movement, and Production Planning; Processes including Reservoir and Drilling Optimization. Technologies: IoT, Advanced Analytics, Robotics, Cloud Computing, Mobility.

IoT, Advanced Analytics, Robotics, Cloud Computing, Mobility. Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Japan, USA, among others.

Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Japan, USA, among others. Regions: Asia-Pacific, Western and Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Asia-Pacific, Western and Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa. Data: Historical and forecast market data, competitor market shares, GDP ratios, and more.

Historical and forecast market data, competitor market shares, GDP ratios, and more. Sourcing and Referencing: Endnote-sourced data and analyses.

Endnote-sourced data and analyses. Delivery Format: Available in Word, PDF, or Interactive Report with an Excel Dashboard.

Available in Word, PDF, or Interactive Report with an Excel Dashboard. Benefits: Bi-annual data updates, customization options, and expert consultancy support.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $4.55 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $7.51 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 13.3% Regions Covered Global



Key Technologies & Future Trends

Increased Use of Predictive Maintenance Solutions

Rising Adoption of Drilling Optimization Algorithms

Integration of Ai With Iot Oilfield Systems

Growing Deployment of Robotics and Drones

Expansion of Data Driven Reservoir Management

Artificial Intelligence & Autonomous Intelligence

Industry 4.0 & Intelligent Manufacturing

Internet of Things (Iot), Smart Infrastructure & Connected Ecosystems

Digitalization, Cloud, Big Data & Cybersecurity

Autonomous Systems, Robotics & Smart Mobility

Companies Featured

IBM Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Accenture PLC

Google LLC

Intel Corporation

Schlumberger Limited

Halliburton Company

Baker Hughes Company

National Oilwell Varco Inc.

Weatherford International PLC

TechnipFMC PLC

Wood PLC

ABB Ltd

Siemens AG

Honeywell International Inc.

Emerson Electric Co.

General Electric Company

Rockwell Automation Inc.

Schneider Electric SE

Yokogawa Electric Corporation

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Toshiba Corporation

Hitachi Ltd.

NEC Corporation

Fujitsu Limited

Oracle Corporation

Numenta Corporation

Sentient Technologies Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/p8m4j2

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment