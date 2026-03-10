Midstream Oil & Gas Equipment Industry Report 2026-2035: Market to Surpass $50 Billion by 2030 with Ariel, EVRAZ, General Electric, Pentair Industries, Exterran, Sulzer Leading

Dublin, March 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Midstream Oil & Gas Equipment Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The midstream oil & gas equipment market is experiencing robust growth. Projected to expand from $35.27 billion in 2025 to $37.77 billion in 2026 at a 7.1% CAGR, this growth is driven by an increase in crude oil and natural gas production, cross-border pipeline expansions, and rising demand for energy transportation infrastructure. Anticipated to reach $50.99 billion by 2030 at a 7.8% CAGR, future growth is expected from increased natural gas consumption, LNG export capacity expansion, modernization of infrastructure, and investments in pipeline integrity management.

Key market trends include extending long-distance pipelines, rising demand for high-capacity gas compression systems, and advanced storage solutions. Significant investment is occurring in pipeline safety and leak prevention equipment and the upgradation of aging transportation assets.

Rising global demand for oil and gas fuels this market expansion, supported by efficient transport and storage infrastructures. According to a 2024 report by the Energy Information Administration, global oil production hit 100.9 million barrels per day in 2023, an increase from 99.4 million in 2022, which further illustrates the growing global demand.

Leading players in the market focus on innovative digital solutions to optimize natural gas compression. INNIO Group, in collaboration with Detechtion Technologies, launched SKIDIQ in September 2023, a cloud-based digital solution offering comprehensive monitoring and optimization for natural gas compressor operators.

The market has also seen significant M&A activity. In June 2023, Rental Equipment Investment Corp acquired Midstream Equipment Corp, enhancing its capabilities in high-demand industrial applications. This acquisition underscores the strategic moves in the sector aimed at bolstering service offerings in critical applications.

Prominent companies in the sector include Ariel Corporation, EVRAZ plc, General Electric Company, and many more. These industry leaders are vital in driving innovation and growth in the midstream oil & gas equipment market.

Asia-Pacific is currently the largest and fastest-growing region for this market. The market spans across several regions, including South East Asia, Western Europe, and North America, covering countries like Australia, Brazil, China, and the USA.

The market's future is promising, with expectations of continuous growth fueled by strategic investments, technological advancements, and rising energy demands worldwide.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $37.77 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $50.99 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.8% Regions Covered Global



Global Midstream Oil & Gas Equipment Market Trends and Strategies

Expansion of Long Distance Pipeline Infrastructure

Rising Demand for High Capacity Gas Compression Systems

Increasing Deployment of Advanced Storage Tank Solutions

Growing Focus on Pipeline Safety and Leak Prevention Equipment

Upgradation of Aging Midstream Transportation Assets

Sustainability, Climate Tech & Circular Economy

Industry 4.0 & Intelligent Manufacturing

Internet of Things (IoT), Smart Infrastructure & Connected Ecosystems

Digitalization, Cloud, Big Data & Cybersecurity

Autonomous Systems, Robotics & Smart Mobility

Companies Featured

Ariel Corporation

EVRAZ plc

General Electric Company

Pentair Industries Inc.

Exterran Corporation

Sulzer Ltd.

Flowserve Corporation

Tenaris SA

Cameron International Corporation

ABB Limited

Baker Hughes Company

Caterpillar Inc.

Ebara Corporation

Trinity Industries Inc.

Greenbrier Companies Inc.

Energy Transfer LP

Boardwalk Pipeline Partners LP

Kinder Morgan Inc.

Enterprise Products Partners LP

Enbridge Inc.

MarkWest Energy Partners LP

TransCanada Corporation

Cheniere Energy Inc.

The Williams Companies Inc.

Plains All American Pipeline LP

ONEOK Inc.

MPLX LP

Magellan Midstream Partners LP





